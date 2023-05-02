North Texas' Tylor Perry (5) drives into Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of their NIT semifinal game March 28 in Las Vegas. Perry announced that he would be transferring to Kansas State for the 2023-24 season after leading the Mean Green to an NIT Championship last season.
After around a month of searching, Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang and staff have their first incoming transfer of the offseason.
North Texas senior point guard Tylor Perry announced his commitment to the Wildcats on social media Tuesday evening after a stellar career with the Mean Green.
Perry picked the Wildcats over fellow finalists Ole Miss, Florida and Texas Tech.
Over his two-year career at North Texas, he played 67 games with 37 career starts, scoring 1,043 career points (15.6 points per game). He had a 43.1% career field goal percentage including 41.3% from 3. Perry's dished out 152 career assists and grabbed 210 rebounds while playing 32.2 minutes per game.
Perry exploded last season, winning Conference USA Player of the Year while averaging 17.3 points per game. He scored 623 total points which was the sixth-most in a single season in school history. He hit 112 3-pointers, the second most in school history and had a team-leading 87.2% free throw percentage, the fifth-best mark in school history.
His career high of 35 points came in November of last season versus San Jose State.
The Mean Green were bumped to the NIT after a 26-win regular season and went on to win it, including getting revenge against UAB, the team that knocked them out of the conference tournament in the semifinals.
Perry was stellar in the postseason, averaging 20.6 points per game over five games while shooting 46% from the floor.
He was named the NIT Most Outstanding Player.
Perry was coached by current Wildcat assistant coach Jareem Dowling during the 2021-22 season while at North Texas. He was also coached by former Mean Green coach Grant McCasland who is now the head coach at Texas Tech and was once an assistant coach at Baylor with Jerome Tang.
During his junior season, he played in all 31 games while only starting one. He was named the Conference USA Sixth-Man of the Year and was first team all-conference. He led the team win scoring with 13.5 points per game.
It won't be the first time that Perry's played for a team in the state of Kansas. During his freshman and sophomore seasons, Perry was a Coffeyville Community College Red Raven.
During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 17.6 points per game while helping lead Coffeyville to the 2021 NJCAA Division I National Championship. He was named the tournament MVP after scoring 18 points and recording seven assists in the title game.
Perry, a Fort Coffee, Oklahoma native, averaged 25 points per game during his season season at Spiro High School. He guided the team to the 2019 Oklahoma 3A State Semifinals.
With Perry's addition to the roster, the Wildcats have three scholarships available for the 2023-24 season. Players are able to enter the transfer portal until May 11.