North Texas' Tylor Perry (5) drives into Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of their NIT semifinal game March 28 in Las Vegas. Perry announced that he would be transferring to Kansas State for the 2023-24 season after leading the Mean Green to an NIT Championship last season. 

 Associated Press

After around a month of searching, Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang and staff have their first incoming transfer of the offseason. 

North Texas senior point guard Tylor Perry announced his commitment to the Wildcats on social media Tuesday evening after a stellar career with the Mean Green.

