New Kansas State head men's basketball coach Jerome Tang has officially hired his first assistant coach.
Jareem Dowling, a 16-year coaching vet including 12 years of international head coaching experience, joins Tang's staff after spending six seasons coaching under former Baylor assistant coach Grant McCasland at Arkansas State and North Texas.
The Mercury reported that Dowling's hire seemed imminent after he posted a video on social media of Tang and himself visiting with junior Wildcat point guard Markquis Nowell's parents while on a recruiting trip in New York City late last week.
"Jareem is an outstanding addition to the staff and I'm excited to welcome him, his wife Cierra and daughter Laiya to K-State," Tang said in a release. "I have known Jareem for a long time, and I always envisioned him as part of my staff when I became a head coach. He has extensive experience at nearly every level of basketball, both in college and internationally, including an incredible run at North Texas with (McCasland) the past five years. He fits in perfectly with the rest of the staff and I can't wait for us to get started."
Dowling has also been an assistant coach at the junior college and Division II level as well as working at Morehead State and Southern Miss.
He's also served as the head coach for the U.S. Virgin Islands Junior National Team and an assistant coach for the Senior National Team since 2007.
Under Dowling's tutelage, the Junior National Teams has won two silver medals and two bronze medals at international competitions.
Dowling played at Cecil College (Md.) and Maryland-Eastern Shore from 2000 to 2005.
Dowling is a native of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and moved to Wilmington, Del. in high school.
Tang also spent time in St. Croix as a child before his family moved to Texas.
While at North Texas, Dowling helped the Mean Green set school single-season record for overall wins (24) this past season, including three straight Conference USA regular season titles.
They were upset by Louisiana Tech in the tournament semifinals, keeping them out of a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.
North Texas made it to the tournament in the 2020-21 season and upset Purdue in the opening round for the school's first victory over an AP Top 25 opponent since 1972.
During Dowling's time in Denton, North Texas had 20 wins in four of the five seasons. The Mean Green had won just eight games the season before McCasland and Dowling took over.
"In this new chapter of my life, I'm excited to work for a proven winner in Coach Tang," Dowling said. "He has been remarkably successful as a head high school coach and has been instrumental in building of one of the top basketball programs in the entire nation as the top assistant for the Baylor Bears. More importantly, he has been a role model for me ever since we met several years ago. He is a man of God, his faith, the way he lives his life has helped me become a better man, husband and father. I'm looking forward to our journey together as we chase and compete for championships."
Dowling is a celebrated recruiter and was responsible for bring 2020 C-USA Player of the Year Javion Hamlet to North Texas along with Roosevelt Smart, the school's single-season scoring record holder with 742 points.
This past season, four Mean Green players were all-conference selections including C-USA Newcomer of the Year Tylor Perry.
The Mercury on Monday reported that two other Tang staff members — former Texas assistant and new Wildcat associate head coach Ulric Maligi and former Alcorn State assistant coach and current K-State Chief of Staff Marco Borne — have confirmed their hire over social media, but the school has not officially announced their addition to the program.