Kansas State lost a legend Friday morning in former player, coach and administrator Ernie Barrett.
During his nearly 75 years of service, Barrett left his mark all over the K-State campus and Manhattan, affecting countless lives, including every single Wildcat fan, player and coach in some way or another.
Before and after his death, high-profile K-Staters sang his praises and thanked him for the immeasurable impact he had during his time in Manhattan.
Here is a selection of remembrances collected by The Mercury and K-State:
Hall of Fame football coach Bill Snyder:
“Ernie was the dearest of friends, one of the greatest K-Staters in the world, and a special, special man and husband. He was one of the first individuals I met when I visited Manhattan and was significant as anyone in formulating my decision to come to Kansas State. Never in my 40-plus years here have I met anyone who meant more or did more for a university than Ernie. He sought out opportunities to promote Kansas State University and the athletics program everywhere he was.”
Longtime athletics donor Mary Vanier:
“Ernie Barrett had a passion for Kansas State University and the Athletics Programs that is unmatched. Starting as a player, then administrator, fund raiser and constant supporter, I really can’t name anyone who has had more of an impact on K-State Athletics than Ernie. Together with his wife Bonnie, they are the patriarch and matriarch of the K-State Family. Ernie’s friendship, humor and bone-crushing handshake will be greatly missed.”
Longtime athletics donor and professional golfer Jim Colbert
“Ernie was Mr. K-State. He devoted all of his adult life to the betterment and development of the University. There would be no Colbert Hills without Ernie. There would be no Bramlage Coliseum, Bill Snyder Family Stadium and many other facilities on campus. There will never be another Ernie. The relationships he developed and friendships he made stretch all across the country.”
Former athletics director and current Wake Forest athletics director John Currie
“Ernie Barrett’s competitive spirit, loyalty and passion for K-State was unmatched. I’ll remember him fondly, including my initial meeting with him and Bonnie in their home, where he coached up this rookie AD on all things K-State from a yellow legal pad to-do-list. Godspeed to Mr. K-State!”
Oklahoma State director of athletics and former K-State assistant AD Chad Weiberg
“Like so many others, I will be forever grateful for Ernie. He took me under his wing when I first came to K-State Athletics and introduced me to everyone he knew. I will cherish the memories of our trips to Western Kansas. On those drives I heard stories about the people and places he loved so much. And people loved him. To have Mr. K-State take a new, unknown fundraiser under his wing changed everything for me. And I hope I was able to take that and play a small role in doing good for the school he dedicated his life to and make him proud. Thank you, Mr. K-State! Love you, Ernie.”
Former University chief of staff Jackie Hartman Borck (daughter of the late Jack Hartman)
“A force of nature, Ernie Barrett is recognized by all. Whether it be his handshake, his fist pump, or his persuasive efforts, he loves and is loyal to Kansas State University. The Jack and Pat Hartman family is forever indebted to Ernie for bringing us to Manhattan. He introduced us to the power of purple and the K-State Family which we love as well.”
Former men’s basketball player, assistant coach, and head coach Lon Kruger
“Certainly, the tag “Mr. K-State” sums up Ernie Barrett perfectly. There is no one in the history of Kansas State University that had a genuine love and devotion to the institution like Ernie. Through his association and service to K-State as a basketball player, coach, athletics director, and fundraiser he touched thousands of lives. He will be dearly missed by all those who love K-State. My prayers are with Bonnie, son Brad and the rest of his family.”
Former men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins and current West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
“Ernie was Mr. K-State in every way possible. He was great to me and my staff when we were there, and I’ll never forget our conversations. He was a tremendous person who was Mr. K-State through and through.”
Former men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber
“All of us will remember Ernie for his bone crushing handshakes and enormous hugs. However, Megan and I will always appreciate Ernie’s kind heart and true friendship. It was our honor and privilege to have Ernie and Bonnie as our dear friends and neighbors.”
Former men’s basketball player and assistant coach and current Illinois head coach Brad Underwood
“The name fits him. He was an incredibly gifted athlete in his time. But his passion and pride for his University were never in doubt. Known for his firm handshake, and his ability to never forget a name will always stick with me, along with the grab at the back of the neck. Also known for his uncanny ability to pour a very stiff drink and was always present at as many Kansas State functions as possible. He celebrated every single win, no matter the sport, for K-State. He left no doubt to where his heart was. There has never been a better representative of our University than Ernie. EMAW.”
Former K-State men’s basketball coach and hall of famer Tex Winter (quote from 1999):
I’ve often wondered where we would have been had we not recruited Ernie Barrett. I was no more on the job a week when Jack (Gardner) said, ‘He’s the best player in the state, let’s see if you can recruit.’ I took off for Wellington and didn’t even know where Wellington was. But Ernie will go down in history as one of the all-time great players, which doesn’t mention all he has done for the university since then.”
Former U.S. Senator and K-State alum Pat Roberts
“He was a giant. He was one of a kind.”