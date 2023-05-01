Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims makes a touchdown catch in front of Kansas State cornerback Omar Daniels (4) during the first half of the Wildcats’ win last season on Sept. 24 in Norman, Okla. Daniels announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday.
Three Kansas State football players made their exit from program prior to the closing of the spring transfer portal window on Sunday.
Freshman offensive lineman Jalen Klemm, sophomore cornerback Omar Daniels and junior linebacker Gavin Forsha have all chosen to leave after meetings with head coach Chris Klieman following the end of spring practice.
Daniels played in 10 games last season and recorded two tackles. He was part of a group of younger players poised to have more time at cornerback after the graduation of seniors Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe last season.
K-State is expected to bolster their defensive backfield depth in the portal over the summer, and that seems even more likely with Daniels’ departure.
Forsha transferred to K-State last season after two years at Tyler Junior College where he played with current Wildcats Kobe Savage and Justice Clemons. He played in nine games last season as both a reserve linebacker and on special teams, ending the year with 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.
He was pegged for a backup role next season, playing behind the likes of Austin Moore, Daniel Green and Jake Clifton.
Klemm redshirted his freshman season after coming in as K-State’s highest-rated prospect in the 2021 class.
The return of K-State’s entire starting offensive line in the offseason probably pushed the possibility of the talented Mars, Pennsylvania lineman having a regular on-field role back a year.
The Wildcats now have some space to add a couple of players out of the portal if they wish. There’s also a crop of true freshmen that will arrive this summer that could help fill some roles for the Wildcats as the season goes on.