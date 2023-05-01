Kansas St Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims makes a touchdown catch in front of Kansas State cornerback Omar Daniels (4) during the first half of the Wildcats’ win last season on Sept. 24 in Norman, Okla. Daniels announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday.

 Associated Press

Three Kansas State football players made their exit from program prior to the closing of the spring transfer portal window on Sunday.

Freshman offensive lineman Jalen Klemm, sophomore cornerback Omar Daniels and junior linebacker Gavin Forsha have all chosen to leave after meetings with head coach Chris Klieman following the end of spring practice.

Recommended for you