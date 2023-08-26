08142023-mer-spt-treshaunward-1
Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward takes questions from reporters after practice Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After three stellar seasons, running back Deuce Vaughn, the standard bearer for Kansas State football for the previous three seasons, is gone.

The new Dallas Cowboy left a rather large symbolic hole to be filled despite his slight frame, and now heading into the 2023 season, the Wildcats find themselves in need of replacing roughly 1600 yards rushing, 378 yards receiving, 12 total touchdowns and a bunch of other intangibles the two-time Consensus All-American brought to K-State that helped it elevate to having one of the best seasons in program history.

10312022-mer-spt-kstatefb-21
Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens fights off a tackle from Oklahoma State cornerback Cam Smith to score a 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter during the Wildcats’ 48-0 Big 12 Conference win over the Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

