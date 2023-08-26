Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens fights off a tackle from Oklahoma State cornerback Cam Smith to score a 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter during the Wildcats’ 48-0 Big 12 Conference win over the Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
After three stellar seasons, running back Deuce Vaughn, the standard bearer for Kansas State football for the previous three seasons, is gone.
The new Dallas Cowboy left a rather large symbolic hole to be filled despite his slight frame, and now heading into the 2023 season, the Wildcats find themselves in need of replacing roughly 1600 yards rushing, 378 yards receiving, 12 total touchdowns and a bunch of other intangibles the two-time Consensus All-American brought to K-State that helped it elevate to having one of the best seasons in program history.
No one can be Vaughn, as multiple coaches and players have pointed out throughout the offseason, and maybe, no one needs to be.
Running backs coach Brian Anderson said he sees the Wildcats going back to a multiple-back system that will circulate two or three guys out on the field regularly, depending on the situation. That slices the bell cow role that Vaughn had over the last several seasons into several much more manageable parts and allows K-State to get more variety in their run game.
Leading the way on that front is the Wildcats’ biggest pull out of the transfer portal this offseason, Florida State running back Treshaun Ward.
After a quiet spring hampered by injury, the Wildcats have seen Ward flourish. Everyone you talk to at K-State raves about his dynamic ability, pointing the way to a potential big season for the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
As a junior at Florida State, he ran for 649 yards and seven touchdowns as the No. 2 back last season for the Seminoles.
“I think he’s a really hard worker,” offensive coordinator Collin Klein said. “He’s kind of quiet and laid back, but he’s processing and working through things and his short-area quickness is really good. His start-and-stop in small boxes is really good. And then, in the spring, his hand was a little dinged up. So I think probably the thing I’d say that’s newest (revelation) is his ball skills. He really catches the ball well, and has shown that and proved that in camp.”
Ward is still adjusting to a new system and isn’t 100% there yet, but what he’s shown on the field and the time and effort he’s put in off the field has eliminated any worry about the high-profile transfer heading into the fall.
“Treshaun has been really good,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “We’re just trying to get him to understand everything, from routes to protection to how to be patient on certain runs because it’s a different offense than what he played in. But he’s electric with the ball in his hands and really good out of the backfield. He’s really good to flex out and can be an in-between the tackle runner, so we’re excited about the depth we have in that room.”
Joining Ward in the backfield is Junction City’s DJ Giddens who contended for Big 12 Freshman of the Year last season after rumbling his way to 518 yards and six touchdowns, good enough for third in school history for rushing yards in a freshman season.
“DJ has had a great, great camp,” Klieman said. “Excited about DJ, he’s becoming more and more a complete back. He’s playing with confidence. He knows our offense. He just wants us to go live some because he wants to come downhill and punish people.”
Physically, Giddens is right where he needs to be. The physical runner thrives when running through contact and loves to power through people for tough yardage.
However, the reserved and soft-spoken sophomore is still trying to make that transition to a leadership role within the team, something that came to Vaughn more easily.
“Leadership, that’s a big part of it,” Anderson said. “Deuce was not a loud guy, but he did such a great job by example by talking to guys on the sideline during practice, or in meeting rooms. Those are the things that set him apart. He wasn’t going to be the ‘rah rah’ guy, but he always had a smile on his face. And that’s what I want out of DJ, to try to step up his leadership, and that’s not been him. So it’s a challenge for me to get him in that direction, and help him out and help him grow on that.”
Several names have emerged behind those two, led by Anthony Frias who transferred to K-State out of community college last season but barely saw the field before redshirting.
“I don’t know how many snaps he’s going to get,” Klieman said. “I don’t know what positions we’re going to put him into. He’s improved on special teams, and he’ll be a guy that’s right now on the bus and always going to be a factor because he’s really good at certain areas.”
True freshman Joe Jackson has also shown flashes and could carve out a spot for himself on special teams.