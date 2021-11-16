In this file photo, K-State libero Mackenzie Morris (20) digs a ball in a match versus TCU in November 2020. Morris was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after a stellar defensive performance versus Iowa State last week.
Kansas State sophomore libero Mackenzie Morris on Tuesday was named the Big 12’s defensive player of the week after a conference-leading 4.29 digs per set during the team’s two matches at Iowa State last week.
It is the second Big 12 weekly honor of Morris’ career, and the 70th under head coach Suzie Fritz.
The Wildcats earned their first victory at Hilton Coliseum since the 2007 season Saturday, which snapped a 13-match road losing skid versus Iowa State.
In the win, Morris recorded 16 digs in three sets. She had 14 digs over four sets in K-State’s loss Thursday. Her 4.29-digs-per-set average was more than .50 better than any other Big 12 player last week.
Morris is just one of four players to average more than four digs per set in the conference, and her career average (4.09) ranks second in K-State history since the rally scoring era began in 2001.
The Wildcats (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) have their final road series of the season this week, as they travel to Austin, Texas, to face No. 2 Texas on Thursday and Friday.