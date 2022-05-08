Kansas State football coaches were very busy plugging holes on this upcoming season’s roster over the weekend, adding four transfers.
On Saturday, K-State earned a pledge from Ole Miss senior wide receiver Jadon Jackson. Then, on Sunday, Prairie View A&M senior cornerback Drake Cheatam , Fullerton Junior College cornerback Jordan Wright and Modesto Junior College running back Anthony Frias II all announced over social media that they would be playing for the Wildcats next season.
Jackson was a high-profile recruit out of Bentonville West High School (Ark.) who originally earned offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma State before ultimately choosing the Rebels.
Things did not quite pan out for for the 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver in Oxford, though. Through three years, he’s caught 15 passes for 171 yards and just one touchdown.
When he entered the transfer portal, Jackson mainly received interest from smaller Division I programs like North Texas, UConn and South Alabama, but just before committing to the Wildcats, Utah offered Jackson on Thursday.
Jackson should be able to help fill out the depth of the Wildcat wide receiver room highlighted by seniors Malik Knowles and Phillips Brooks.
In Sunday’s commitment blitz, Wright was the first to announce.
The Tennessee native was highly sought after across the country and had recently visited Florida State, where he received an offer.
But Wright, who was an All-California Community College Athletics Association selection after his sophomore season, decided Manhattan was the move and committed to associate head coach and defensive backs coach Van Malone and K-State skipper Chris Klieman.
In the nine games played last season, Wright tallied 15 tackles (12 solo), and two pass breakups.
The addition of Wright, who stand 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds, helps buoy a cornerback group that was left depleted after the transfers of Tee Denson and Justin Gardner.
K-State’s other junior college commit, Frias, announced his plans less than an hour after Wright.
The addition of the 5-foot-10, 205-pound running gives K-State a more physical, bruising presence to compliment All-American Deuce Vaughn.
As a freshman, Frias racked up 851 yards and 17 touchdowns on 169 carries. He also caught 13 passes for 127 yards.
Frias will compete with DJ Giddens, Jordan Shippers and Jax Dineen for backfield carries this fall.
Last, but not least, was safety Drake Cheatam.
Cheatam comes to K-State out of the FCS where he led Prairie View A&M in both tackles and interceptions last season.
He was an All-SWAC first team selection.
Cheatam is K-State’s second Prairie View A&M transfer in as many years.
Last year, fan-favorite safety Reggie Stubblefield, made waves in Manhattan after transferring to K-State. Stubblefield earned the nickname “Sauce Boss” because of his energetic on and off-field persona and the fact that his grandfather was the founder of Stubbs Bar-BQ Sauce.
Cheatam received his former teammates’ seal of approval, with Stubblefield tweeting out, “Big congratulations to Drake! K-State got a perfect one. Told y’all another Sauce Boss was coming!!!”