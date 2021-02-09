Evert Nelson - Ochai_Agbaji_Kansas_KansasState_20200202.EN-2.jpg

Kansas guard Ochia Agbaji steals the ball away from Kansas State guard Selton Miguel during the first half of last week's game in Lawrence. The rematch between the two teams, set for Feb. 16 in Manhattan, has been moved. It now will be played at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

 Courtesy Evert Nelson, The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas State and Kansas' men’s basketball teams will have an extra day to prepare for the second edition of the Sunflower Showdown this season.

The schools, in a joint release with the Big 12 Conference, announced Tuesday that the game at Bramlage Coliseum, initially scheduled for Feb. 16, now will be played Feb. 17. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., with Big 12 Now on ESPN+ handling the television coverage.

The Sunflower Showdown is the sixth-most played rivalry (294) and eighth-most continuously played (114) in the history of Division I men's basketball.

KU won the first matchup between the two this season, taking a 74-51 victory in Lawrence last week.

