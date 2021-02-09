Kansas State and Kansas' men’s basketball teams will have an extra day to prepare for the second edition of the Sunflower Showdown this season.
The schools, in a joint release with the Big 12 Conference, announced Tuesday that the game at Bramlage Coliseum, initially scheduled for Feb. 16, now will be played Feb. 17. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., with Big 12 Now on ESPN+ handling the television coverage.
The Sunflower Showdown is the sixth-most played rivalry (294) and eighth-most continuously played (114) in the history of Division I men's basketball.
KU won the first matchup between the two this season, taking a 74-51 victory in Lawrence last week.