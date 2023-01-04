For the first time in more than two decades, Kansas State volleyball is under new leadership.
Athletics director Gene Taylor formally introduced Jason Mansfield as the Wildcats’ new head coach Tuesday afternoon during a press conference at the Vanier Football Complex.
Mansfield — whose hiring was first announced Dec. 27 — comes to K-State after spending the previous 20 seasons as an assistant at the Power 5 level, including stints at Stanford from 2002 to 2015, Illinois in 2016 and 2017, and Washington from 2018 to 2022.
“I’m very excited to be here,” Mansfield said Tuesday. “I came here to build a program that lasts, a program with high character, great connection to each other and the community, and, lastly, a passion to compete.”
Taylor said there was significant interest in the K-State position from around the country when it opened in late November and attributed that to the history of the volleyball program, the athletic department’s reputation, the success of its other programs and the Morgan Family Arena — the $24 million volleyball-specific venue set to open ahead of the 2023 season.
Working with the search firm TurnkeyZRG, Taylor and his committee turned up “some really, really good candidates” in a fast-moving process. Taylor said Mansfield stood out because of his connections and his success on the court, including seven Final Four appearances and a national championship.
“His reputation is a volleyball coach with a lot of connections and a longtime assistant,” Taylor said. “He’s ready for this position.”
The Wildcats job might be Mansfield’s first collegiate head-coaching gig, but it isn’t his first time striving for one. He explained that over the past 10 years, he has been a finalist for a few different positions but never made the final cut.
What made K-State different, he said, was that the leadership had faith in him.
“Gene is the first person to offer me a head-coaching position, and I don’t take that lightly,” Mansfield said. “I think everything happens for a reason and I’m really happy to be here. His belief in me is big-time and I’m not going to let him down.”
Mansfield does have experience leading a team of his own, having coached club volleyball for 17 years. He also said Tuesday that having spent time as an assistant with some of the top college programs in the country helped him learn how he wanted to build his own staff and culture, and that, as a result, “I’m the most prepared I’ve ever been.”
But there will still be a learning curve. Getting used to life in the Big 12, for instance, will be a priority after Mansfield spent all but two years of his Power 5 coaching career in the Pac-12 Conference. Luckily for him, there will be some familiarity with at least one team, as Oklahoma named Mansfield’s younger brother, Aaron Mansfield, its head coach on Dec. 22.
The good news is that, as of Tuesday, all of the Wildcats from the 2022 squad with eligibility remaining are coming back. Mansfield said that, in his first few interactions with the team, he didn’t feel like he was recruiting anyone to stay. Instead, he simply shared his “vision for the program,” and their response was enthusiastic.
“There’s always a fear that, when a new coach comes in, at least nowadays everybody’s going to hit the transfer portal,” Mansfield said. “As of now, no one’s leaving. The talent that’s on this team is really good. It starts there. It’s not a rebuild. We’ve just got to make these players that are here the best that they can be.”
That said, Mansfield wants to bring in a couple more players to flesh out the roster a bit more, whether they be late class of 2023 signings or transfers. He’s already talking to some potential additions but is working to remain patient to make sure they’re the right ones.
Known for his ability to develop players, Mansfield said some of his short-term goals include helping his team understand what each individual needs to grow, physically, mentally and interrelationally.
“I want to be as good as we can be,” he said. “I’m very competitive. I want to win every match that we play. I want to win every point that we play. We’re going to train really hard and we’re going to figure out the best way to do that. I think the goal is always to try to make the NCAA Tournament, and then anything can happen from there.”