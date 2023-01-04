01052023-mer-spt-kstatevb-1
Jason Mansfield responds to a question during a press conference Wednesday. Mansfield was introduced as the ninth head coach of Kansas State volleyball.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

For the first time in more than two decades, Kansas State volleyball is under new leadership.

Athletics director Gene Taylor formally introduced Jason Mansfield as the Wildcats’ new head coach Tuesday afternoon during a press conference at the Vanier Football Complex.

