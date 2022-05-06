Kansas State baseball will host in-state rival Kansas for a three-game series this weekend.
The Wildcats and the Jayhawks will play at Tointon Family Stadium for the first time since 2018 in a consequential series for both teams.
K-State (23-21, 4-11 Big 12) is one game ahead of Kansas in the conference standings, with the Jayhawks (19-27, 3-12 Big 12) sitting in last place. This will be the third-to-last Big 12 series for both teams.
The Wildcats are 17-5 at home this season, while the Jayhawks are 7-14 on the road.
Kansas won last year’s series at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, although K-State won the Sunday matchup 6-2 to snap a six-game losing skid against their rival.
K-State is coming off a 3-1 win over Wichita State Tuesday and has won two straight. Kansas won at Omaha Wednesday by an 11-3 score and fell 9-0 on Tuesday.
Game 1 is set for 6 p.m. Friday, with Griffin Hassall (4-5 6.52 ERA) scheduled to start for K-State, while Daniel Hegary (5-4, 4.53 ERA) will take the mound for Kansas.
Blake Adams (4-4, 4.57 ERA) will start for the Wildcats in Game 2 on Saturday against Cole Larsen (1-6, 7.11 ERA) for the Jayhawks. That game will start at 4 p.m.
Sunday’s 1 p.m. game will feature K-State’s Connor McCullough (3-3, 5.07 ERA) facing Ryan Vanderhei (5-4, 6.15 ERA) of Kansas.