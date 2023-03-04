20220504_Baseball-KStateVSWichitaSt-.JB.002.JPG
Kansas State infielder Nick Goodwin (25) celebrates with infielder Orlando Salinas Jr. (4) on May 4 at Tointon Family Stadium. Goodwin and Salinas had two hits each in the Wildcats' 4-1 win over Army on Friday.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Orlando Salinas hit two home runs and Owen Boerema struck out seven batters in six innings Friday afternoon as Kansas State baseball opened its home schedule with a 4-1 win over Army.

Roberto Pena added another homer to bring the Wildcats’ season total to a Big 12-leading 17 and help K-State (5-5) snap a five-game losing streak.

