Kansas State infielder Nick Goodwin (25) celebrates with infielder Orlando Salinas Jr. (4) on May 4 at Tointon Family Stadium. Goodwin and Salinas had two hits each in the Wildcats' 4-1 win over Army on Friday.
Orlando Salinas hit two home runs and Owen Boerema struck out seven batters in six innings Friday afternoon as Kansas State baseball opened its home schedule with a 4-1 win over Army.
Roberto Pena added another homer to bring the Wildcats’ season total to a Big 12-leading 17 and help K-State (5-5) snap a five-game losing streak.
"It was a great, much needed team win," said Wildcats head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. "Clean baseball, great pitching and big hits, which are usually the formula to win at this level against good teams."
Both pitching staffs controlled the opposing batting order, with each striking out 11 hitters. K-State finished with six hits compared to the Black Knights’ five, and the Wildcats doled out five walks while Army gifted three.
With Salinas on base in the bottom of the fourth, Pena went yard to right-center to put K-State on top 2-0. Salinas sent a solo shot to right field in the sixth and another to left field in the eighth.
Boerema (1-0) earned his first win in a Wildcat uniform in his third start on the mound this year. He limited the Black Knights to one run on three hits and two walks
Ty Ruhl pitched the last three innings of relief and picked up his first save of the season. He kept Army scoreless while giving up two hits.
Tanner Gresh (0-1) took the loss for the Black Knights, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking three in six frames.
Salinas and Nick Goodwin accounted for two hits apiece, while Pena and Brady Day each had one.
K-State’s defense committed zero errors for the third game this season.