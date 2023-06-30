Former Tulane women’s golf head coach Stew Burke talks to one of his Green Wave golfers. Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Friday the school had hired Burke to lead its women’s golf program.
Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Friday morning that the school had hired former Tulane head coach Stew Burke to lead its women’s golf team.
Before taking over the Green Wave program, where he earned the 2022 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year award Burke served as an assistant under then-head coach Kristi Knight from spring 2014 to fall 2016.
“I am honored to be the next head women’s golf coach at K-State,” Burke said in a written statement. “I’d like to thank Gene Taylor for this incredible opportunity and Kristi Knight for her support throughout my career. She allowed me to see how special K-State is and played a pivotal role in my development as a collegiate coach. ...
“This has been a dream of mine, and there is nowhere I’d rather be. This program has the potential to be a perennial postseason contender, and I believe we can get back to regionals quickly. I am excited to work with the returning players and to start recruiting with the Powercat on my chest.”
Burke, a native of Scotland, agreed to a five-year contract, with his hiring contingent on a successful background check.
“We are excited to welcome Stew back to Manhattan to lead our women’s golf team,” Taylor said. “This job attracted strong interest from all over the country, which speaks to the culture that we have here at K-State. Stew has had unbelievable success both as an assistant coach and as a head coach, he is one of the top recruiters in the country and has a tremendous track record of developing players.
“His familiarity with our program, the University and community, in addition to the relationships he has already established in the local golf community, will lead to a smooth transition as he takes over our program,” Taylor said. “We look forward to having Stew, Lucy and Effie as a part of the K-State family.”
After playing collegiately at Lindenwood from 2003 to 2007, he became an assistant coach there in 2008 and then worked for several years in companies designed to recruit athletes to NCAA Division I schools from the United Kingdom and Europe.
When Burke joined Knight’s staff at K-State as an assistant in spring 2014, it was his first Division I job. During his tenure in Manhattan, he helped the Wildcats raise their Golfstat ranking from No. 105 to a top-40 mark. K-State earned three team victories, four individual wins and its top-two stroke averages in school history.
Burke departed from K-State in spring 2017 to become an assistant coach at Southern California before being promoted to associate head coach. During his three seasons there, the Trojans made consecutive appearances in the NCAA Championship semifinals in 2017 and 2018 and a quarterfinals appearance in 2019.
Burke got the head job at Tulane in June 2019. At that time, the Green Wave were ranked No. 113 in Golfstat, but he led them to No. 62 last season. Tulane won the American Athletic Conference championship in 2022 and made it to the NCAA Stillwater Regional.
He will replace Knight, who announced her resignation in May after leading the Wildcats since 1995. The resignation came after a season in which K-State failed to earn a regional bid as a team for the 18th time in the last 19 seasons. The Wildcats finished last as a team at the Big 12 Championship and did not finish higher than seventh in any of the tournaments they competed in this year.
Under Knight’s leadership, K-State recorded all five of the program’s NCAA Regional berths in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2017. In Knight’s 28 years at the helm, the Wildcats accumulated 71 top-five finishes, including 47 in the top three and 13 wins. All of the Wildcats’ top-25 team and individual rounds have came during Knight’s tenure. Their entire top-10 highest team stroke averages also were shot under Knight’s guidance.