Former Tulane women’s golf head coach Stew Burke talks to one of his Green Wave golfers. Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Friday the school had hired Burke to lead its women’s golf program.

 Photo courtesy of Tulane Athletics

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Friday morning that the school had hired former Tulane head coach Stew Burke to lead its women’s golf team.

Before taking over the Green Wave program, where he earned the 2022 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year award Burke served as an assistant under then-head coach Kristi Knight from spring 2014 to fall 2016.

