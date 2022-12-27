Kansas State volleyball has found its next leader.
Athletic director Gene Taylor announced Tuesday morning that Jason Mansfield will serve as the ninth head coach of the Wildcats. It will be his first collegiate head-coaching job.
"We are very excited to welcome Jason and his family to Manhattan and the Wildcat Volleyball family," Taylor said in a written statement. "The search for our new head coach drew significant interest from all over the country, and we feel Jason is the perfect fit to lead us. His championship pedigree, emphasis on team culture and building relationships — both inside a program and on the recruiting circuit — are what set him apart from other candidates. I know he is excited to get started, and I cannot wait for our student-athletes and all of Wildcat Nation to meet him."
Mansfield is a long-time assistant coach in the college ranks, spending time at three different Power 5 schools and working with 25 All-America players during his 20-year career.
He most recently served as an assistant at Washington, where he spent the last five seasons. During his time there, the Huskies reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament four times, the Elite Eight once and the Final Four once.
Prior to that, he was an assistant at Illinois for two years and at Stanford from 2002 to 2016. Mansfield helped the Cardinal reach the NCAA tournament 14 times and the Final Four six times. The 2004 Stanford team won the national championship.
He was a club coach for Vision Volleyball Club from 2000 to 2016, and got his start at the collegiate level at Foothill Community College in 1997.
"I'm so excited to get started. I can't wait to meet the team and to start forming those relationships,” Mansfield said. “Growth is the most important thing to me. It's something we will talk about every day and continue to find ways to grow in all aspects of our lives. We will compete at the highest level that we can every day, and we will do it with passion and unity. I came to Kansas State to build a great program, a program with high character, strong connections and a passion for learning."
Mansfield will replace former K-State head coach Suzie Fritz, whose 22-year career at the helm came to an end with her firing Nov. 27. Fritz went 393-263 in her career with the Wildcats, including a 15-14 campaign in 2022.
K-State Athletics will hold a formal hiring press conference for Mansfield next week and will release details later.
