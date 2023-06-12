Kansas State junior heptathlete Urte Bacianskaite prepares to compete in the shot put during the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship meet in Austin, Texas on Friday. Bacianskaite finished ninth overall, led by a second-place finish in shot put.
Kansas State track and field added a third and final All-American honor to its collection on Saturday when junior Urte Bacianskaite finished ninth overall in the heptathlon with a personal-best score of 5,790.
The score was the sixth-best mark in school history.
She entered the day in 12th place overall and found a way to maneuver her way up three spots to secure second team All-America honors and was just one place and 93 points shy from a first-team distinction.
Bacianskaite is the 13th Wildcat to earn All-America status in the heptathlon, and the first since 2021 (Lauren Taubert and Ariel Okorie).
The Lithuania native started things off on Friday with 21st-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (14.36) and high jump (5 feet, 5.25 inches) while finishing 19th in the 200-meter dash (25.54).
Her best performance of the day came in the shot put, where she finished second overall with a throw of 49 feet, 10 inches, which was a personal best.
On Saturday, Bacianskaite exceled again in a throwing event, finishing fourth in the javelin with a throw of 147 feet, 1 inch on her third and final toss of the day.
She also placed 14th in the long jump (19 feet, 2 and 3/4 inches) and had a 13th-place finish in the 800 (2:23.54).
Bacianskaite joins junior hammer throwers Emma Robbins and Kade McCall as K-State’s All-Americans for the 2023 outdoor season.