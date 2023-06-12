image001 (1).jpg
Kansas State junior heptathlete Urte Bacianskaite prepares to compete in the shot put during the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship meet in Austin, Texas on Friday. Bacianskaite finished ninth overall, led by a second-place finish in shot put.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State track and field added a third and final All-American honor to its collection on Saturday when junior Urte Bacianskaite finished ninth overall in the heptathlon with a personal-best score of 5,790.

The score was the sixth-best mark in school history.

