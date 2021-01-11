One of the greatest players in Kansas State history earned his latest accolade Monday. Darren Sproles is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame. Also in this year’s class is Bob Stoops, the former Oklahoma head coach who started his career at K-State under Bill Snyder.
Joining Sproles in the 2021 induction class are Harris Barton (OT, North Carolina), David Fulcher (DB, Arizona State), Dan Morgan (LB, Miami), Carson Palmer (QB, USC), Tony Romo (QB, Eastern Illinois), Kenneth Sims (DT, Texas), C.J. Spiller (RB/KR, Clemson), Aaron Taylor (OT, Notre Dame), Andre Tippett (DE, Iowa) and Al Wilson (LB, Tennessee). The other coach selected for enshrinement is Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M).
The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7. Th 2020 Hall of Fame Class will be recognized at the same time, as this season’s event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sproles is the sixth former K-State player or coach selected for the hall of fame, and the third in the past 10 years. K-State’s other inductees are legendary head coach Bill Snyder (Class of 2015), linebackers Gary Spani (Class of 2002) and Mark Simoneau (Class of 2012) and coaches Lynn “Pappy” Waldorf (Class of 1966) and Charles Bachman (Class of 1978).
Sproles was a first team All-American and three-time All-Big 12 performer during his time at K-State from 2001 to 2004. He departed Manhattan holding 28 school records, 21 of which still stand.
An Olathe native, Sproles rushed for 4,979 career yards, the top mark in the Wildcats’ history, 2,000 more than the next-closest player. The total also ranks third in the Big 12’s annals. Sproles finished fifth in the 2003 Heisman Trophy voting and third in the Associated Press Player of the Year voting that same season.
Sproles played a starring role on some of the best teams in K-State history. The Wildcats combined to go 22-6 over his sophomore and junior seasons, which included the conference-title winning campaign in 2003. K-State upended Stoops and top-ranked Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
It marked the Wildcats’ first conference title since Waldorf led the program to the Big 6 championship in 1934.
Sproles owns three of the top five marks for single season rushing yardage in K-State’s record, including the No. 1 spot: 1,986 yards in 2003. In addition to his talents in the backfield, Sproles also was a gifted receiver and returner.
Sproles went on to play 16 years in the NFL, split between the then-San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.
Stoops made his mark as Oklahoma’s head coach from 1999 to 2016, he was a part of Snyder’s initial staff at K-State in 1989. He served as the Wildcats’ defensive backs coach in 1989 and 1990 before becoming the co-defensive coordinator in 1991. Stoops remained in that capacity through the 1995 season. He then left to become Florida’s assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.
Stoops had immense success in his tenure with the Sooners, setting the school’s all-time mark for career wins (190). He won the national championship in 2000, his second season on the job. Stoops also captured 10 Big 12 titles in 18 seasons.
Stoops retired having won more conference crowns than he had losses at home (nine). He won 79.8% (190-48) of his games overall.