marilynn smith invitational 0048.JPG

Kansas State’s Haley Vargas watches her tee shot during the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational in September 2021 at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Vargas finished tied for 54th at the NCAA Regional tournament in San Antonio earlier this week.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State women’s golfer Haley Vargas wrapped up the season with a 54th place finish at the San Antonio Regional held at the Oaks Course of TPC San Antonio.

Vargas started strong on Day 1 with a 2-over 74 which put her in 16th place after an low-scoring second nine-holes that featured four birdies.

Recommended for you