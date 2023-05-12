Kansas State’s Haley Vargas watches her tee shot during the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational in September 2021 at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Vargas finished tied for 54th at the NCAA Regional tournament in San Antonio earlier this week.
Kansas State women’s golfer Haley Vargas wrapped up the season with a 54th place finish at the San Antonio Regional held at the Oaks Course of TPC San Antonio.
Vargas started strong on Day 1 with a 2-over 74 which put her in 16th place after an low-scoring second nine-holes that featured four birdies.
But six bogeys and a double-bogey during the second round really slowed the senior, pushing her to a 7-over 153.
Things didn’t get much better during the third and final round as six regular bogeys, a triple and quadruple-bogey put Vargas in a tie for 54th place with a 22-over 238 (74-79-85).
“Haley is obviously disappointed with her final result,” head coach Kristi Knight said in a written statement. “However, she should be extremely proud to have earned an NCAA bid. I know Coach Jared (Helin) and I are. There is no failure here. It stings now, but she will continue to strive to get better every day.”
The tournament marked just the fifth time that a K-State women’s golfer competed in the postseason as an individual. Vargas ended the season with a 73.90 stroke average which is good for third in school history. She will enter her final year of eligibility next year in seventh place in K-State history with a 75.83 career stroke average.