09142022-mer-spt-kstategolf-9
Buy Now

Kansas State junior Luke O’Neill watches his drive off the No. 10 tee during the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13 at Colbert Hills Golf Course. O'Neill qualified for the NCAA Championship meet in Scottsdale, Ariz. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

For the fourth time in school history, a Kansas State golfer is headed to the NCAA Championship. 

Junior Luke O'Neill put up a 2-under 69 during the final round of the 2023 NCAA Bath (Mich.) Regional to wrap up a second-place performance where he shot a 7-under 206 (68-69-69) along with two other players. O'Neill’s score was the lowest individual score on a non-advancing team. 

Tags

Recommended for you