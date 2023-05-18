Kansas State junior Luke O’Neill watches his drive off the No. 10 tee during the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13 at Colbert Hills Golf Course. O'Neill qualified for the NCAA Championship meet in Scottsdale, Ariz.
For the fourth time in school history, a Kansas State golfer is headed to the NCAA Championship.
Junior Luke O'Neill put up a 2-under 69 during the final round of the 2023 NCAA Bath (Mich.) Regional to wrap up a second-place performance where he shot a 7-under 206 (68-69-69) along with two other players. O'Neill’s score was the lowest individual score on a non-advancing team.
He secured the spot with a birdie on a par-4 9th hole, his last of the day. Two other players came within a stroke of knocking him out of advancing.
“I’m extremely proud of Luke,” head coach Grant Robbins said in a written statement. “He’s been working extremely hard, and he’s been gaining more and more confidence each time out. It’s nice to see him be rewarded by getting a chance to play in the national championship.”
O'Neill joins current PGA Tour member Robert Streb (2006), A.J. Elgert (2004) and Richard Laing (1992) as one of four Wildcats to advance to the NCAA Championship.
As a team, K-State came up just short of qualifying, finishing sixth with a 7-under 845, just three strokes shy of a tie for fifth which would've forced a playoff.
It was second time in program history that the Wildcats came up one place shy of moving on to the NCAA Championship. In 2003, K-State finished 11th in the NCAA Central Regional when 10 teams advanced to the national championship from three different regionals.
Senior Will Hopkins had a strong final day, moving up 17 spots on the leaderboard to finish 25th with a even-par 213 (70-74-69). Hopkins ends his time at K-State ranked first in school history in career stroke average (72.29), eighth in career tournaments played (43) and ninth in career rounds (128).
Sophomores Nicklaus Mason (74-72-72) and Cooper Schultz (71-71-73) tied for 43rd with a 5-over 218.
The Wildcats lost their second senior, Tim Tillmanns, to injury after he was on track for a top-20 finish after putting up a 2-under 140 (69-71) through two days. Sophomore Laurenz Schiergen filled in for Tillmanns on the final day and shot an even-par 71.
Tillmanns ends the season with a school-record individual stroke average of 70.21.
O'Neill, a Connemara, Ireland native, will begin play at the 2023 NCAA Championship on Friday, May 26. The tournament will be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Following single rounds of stroke play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top nine individuals on a non-advancing team. The final round of stroke play will be held on May 29, to determine an individual national champion and the final eight teams to advance to match play.