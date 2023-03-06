110720_spt_mer_ksuosufootball-8.jpg
Kansas State full back Jax Dineen (29) cuts inside after shaking a tackle from Oklahoma's Tanner McCalister (2) in a game during the 2020 season. Dineen announced his transfer from the program on Monday. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State senior fullback Jax Dineen announced his transfer from the program Monday. 

Dineen was a big early in-state recruiting win for Klieman over rival Kansas. The former Free State Firebird fullback chose to buck the trend set by his two older brothers, his mother, grandfather and great-grandfather, all of which were scholarship athletes for the Jayhawks, and come to Manhattan as part of Klieman's first recruiting class at K-State. 

