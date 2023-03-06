Kansas State full back Jax Dineen (29) cuts inside after shaking a tackle from Oklahoma's Tanner McCalister (2) in a game during the 2020 season. Dineen announced his transfer from the program on Monday.
Kansas State senior fullback Jax Dineen announced his transfer from the program Monday.
Dineen was a big early in-state recruiting win for Klieman over rival Kansas. The former Free State Firebird fullback chose to buck the trend set by his two older brothers, his mother, grandfather and great-grandfather, all of which were scholarship athletes for the Jayhawks, and come to Manhattan as part of Klieman's first recruiting class at K-State.
Dineen's younger brother, Jet, is a walk-on safety for the Wildcats.
"First off, I'd like to thank my friends and family for being with me through this journey," Dineen said in a post on social media. "I'd like to thank the fans and support system of Kansas State for always being supportive and riding for Kansas State through and through. After a conversation with my coaches and knowing the information I know based on the fullback position, I have decided to enter the transfer portal, ... I couldn't be more thankful for Coach Klieman and his staff for giving a young kid an opportunity to live out his dream with his best friends and little brother. K-State nation, it has been a blessing."
Dineen played in every game during his first three years as a Wildcat, but injuries hampered him last season as he only played in four games.
He earned second team All-Big 12 honors in 2021, recording five carries for 20 yards and four catches for 16 yards.