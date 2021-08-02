Andrew Leingang wasn’t just a star on the field during his time at Century High School in Bismarck, N.D. — he also excelled in the classroom.
That earned him national recognition last week.
Leingang, now a freshman offensive lineman at Kansas State, was one of 64 players (out of a pool of more than 3,500) named to the National Football Foundation’s Team of Distinction. The initiative honors the country’s best student-athletes while also highlighting the work of the NFF Chapter Network.
Leingang graduated from Century High with a 4.13 GPA. A member of the National Honor Society, he plans to major in chemical engineering at K-State.
But he was every bit as stellar on the gridiron.
Serving as a team captain, he landed first-team all-state honors twice. During his time at Century High, Leingang was part of a program that captured a pair of state championships — and finished both seasons unbeaten.
A 6-foot-5, 287-pound lineman, Leingang was the top prospect in North Dakota in the 2021 cycle according to both 247Sports and ESPN. 247Sports also ranked him the No. 10 center in the nation.
Powerade named him the state’s “senior athlete of the year” for Class AAA football in addition to winning the MidcoSD Class AAA player of the year award and picking up the 2020-21 North Dakota Player of the Year from Gatorade.
Leingang also competed in track and field and basketball at Century High. As a sophomore, he finished eighth in the state in shot put.