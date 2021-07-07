Kansas State junior Phillip Brooks was name to the preseason All-Big 12 team as a kickoff/punt returner on Wednesday.
Brooks, who also plays wide receiver, was a first-team All-Big 12 returner in 2020, but Wednesday’s honor was his first preseason award. He was also named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele.
Brooks enters the 2021 season tied for first among active players and tied for sixth in Big 12 history with three punt-return touchdowns. As a sophomore, he averaged 23.7 yards per return, which would have led the nation and set a new school record if he met the NCAA’s required minimum (his 11 punt returns were one shy of the minimum).
Brooks scored two of his return touchdowns during K-State’s Week 6 win over Kansas. Brooks totaled 189 punt-return yards to go with his pair of touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 55-14 route of their rivals. His 47.25-yard average was the highest by any player with at least four attempts since 1996.