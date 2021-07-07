Celebration with Phillip Brooks Kansas St Kansas Football

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (center) celebrates with fellow receiver Malik Knowles (right) and tight end Samuel Wheeler (left) after Brooks scored a touchdown on a punt return during the first half of Saturday’s game against Kansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Brooks earned preseason All-Big 12 honors as a returner on Wednesday. 

 Associated Press

Kansas State junior Phillip Brooks was name to the preseason All-Big 12 team as a kickoff/punt returner on Wednesday.

Brooks, who also plays wide receiver, was a first-team All-Big 12 returner in 2020, but Wednesday’s honor was his first preseason award. He was also named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele.

Brooks enters the 2021 season tied for first among active players and tied for sixth in Big 12 history with three punt-return touchdowns. As a sophomore, he averaged 23.7 yards per return, which would have led the nation and set a new school record if he met the NCAA’s required minimum (his 11 punt returns were one shy of the minimum).

Brooks scored two of his return touchdowns during K-State’s Week 6 win over Kansas. Brooks totaled 189 punt-return yards to go with his pair of touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 55-14 route of their rivals. His 47.25-yard average was the highest by any player with at least four attempts since 1996.

Tags

Recommended for you