ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since 2012, Kansas State is bringing home some hardware.

In an overtime, nail-biting 31-28 win, a 31-yard field goal by senior kicker Ty Zentner was the clincher, as the No. 10 Wildcats beat a previously undefeated TCU team that came into the game ranked third in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings. 

