KSU players will wear this decal on the back of their helmets during the Texas Bowl in support of the wildfire victims in Western Kansas. Around 163,000 acres of pasture burned on Dec. 16, destroying homes and property.
KSU players will wear this decal on the back of their helmets during the Texas Bowl in support of the wildfire victims in Western Kansas. Around 163,000 acres of pasture burned on Dec. 16, destroying homes and property.
Kansas State football players will wear a special decal on the back of their helmets during the TaxAct Texas Bowl in support people in Western Kansans who were affected by last week’s wildfires.
On Dec. 15, 100-plus mile an hour winds burned around 163,000 acres of pasture, destroying homes, vehicles, barns, equipment, pets and killing thousands of head of cattle.
The sticker is purple and in the shape of the state of Kansas with a white heart in the middle of it with a purple Powercat in the middle of the heart.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many Kansans who were affected by the recent storms and wildfires,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a release. “This helmet sticker is a small department-wide gesture that will let all K-Staters and those effected by this storm know that we are with them as they rebuild their lives and their livelihoods.”
K-State announced the sticker prior to head coach Chris Klieman pre-bowl press conference on Tuesday.
“Our hearts go out to people in western Kansas and it’s just a small thing we can do to show our support for people throughout the state that have had such an impact to their lives,” Klieman said. “Our thoughts and prayers and with everybody who’s had such loss.”
The athletic department indicated that fans wishing to donate to the recovery of the wildfires should visit Kansas Recovery Resources page on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website.
Donations for affected farmers and ranchers are being coordinated through the Kansas Livestock Foundation.