Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein speaks with reporters after practice Monday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats head into the 2023 season ranked 16th in the country by the Associated Press.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A little hype for Kansas State's upcoming football season has made its way to preseason football poll voters.

The Wildcats will open the 2023 season ranked 16th in the Associated Press football poll. While the recognition is gratifying, K-State coaches and players alike aren't letting the attention distract from the more important tasks ahead.

