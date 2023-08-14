Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein speaks with reporters after practice Monday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats head into the 2023 season ranked 16th in the country by the Associated Press.
A little hype for Kansas State's upcoming football season has made its way to preseason football poll voters.
The Wildcats will open the 2023 season ranked 16th in the Associated Press football poll. While the recognition is gratifying, K-State coaches and players alike aren't letting the attention distract from the more important tasks ahead.
"It's not where you start, it's where you finish," offensive coordinator Collin Klein said Monday afternoon. "It doesn't matter if they don't think you're worth a lick or they think you're pretty good at the end of the day. We've got 12 guaranteed opportunities to prove them right or wrong. We're just trying to take it one step at a time and be the best unit that we can be. Our players just got to own that and take care of it as best as we can."
The ranking marks the first time the Wildcats will enter the season among the top 25 since they started the 2014 and 2017 seasons ranked 20th. It is the highest preseason AP ranking since K-State opened the 2004 season at No. 13.
"We try not to pay attention to the preseason stuff because that doesn't really matter," senior starting quarterback Will Howard said. "All that matters is what we do when the season starts. Obviously now that we're reigning Big 12 champs, we're getting a little more attention in the preseason. It's great and I think it's well deserved. But to us, it doesn't really mean all that much because there's still a ton of work to be done."
The Wildcats will face six teams this season who are also ranked or receiving votes in the preseason poll, including No. 11 Texas, No. 17 TCU. Texas Tech, Troy, Kansas and Baylor are all receiving votes.
Also included in the rankings are current Big 12 member Oklahoma (No. 20) and future Big 12 member Utah (No. 14).
Two-time defending national champion Georgia is ranked No. 1 followed by Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4 and LSU at No. 5.
K-State opens the 2023 season versus Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.