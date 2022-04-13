Kansas State players participate in a drill a spring football practice on April 5. Wildcat football coach Chris Klieman confirmed on Wednesday that K-State will not hold any public fan events this spring because of injury issues.
Kansas State will not have any kind of fan event to close out the spring football season, head coach Chris Klieman confirmed to the media on Wednesday.
Klieman said the decision came down to injury issues. K-State has been severely depleted over the spring, especially on the defensive line, and it’s made normal scrimmages nearly impossible.
“(This has) probably been the least amount of scrimmage that I have done in my time as a head coach during a spring football session,” Klieman said. “I think the other day we were down to three defensive linemen. Then we lost (junior offensive lineman Trevor Stange), who was helping us out. Nelson Pipes is one of the three, and he’s a long-snapper. So it’s just been hard.”
K-State has hosted two spring showcases for fans since Klieman took over before the 2019 season, one in 2019 and one in 2021. Coronavirus affected spring football in 2020, which meant that there weren’t any public spring events that year.
Before Klieman took over, the Purple and White Spring Game was a yearly tradition under head coach Bill Snyder, but Klieman said factors like the transfer portal have made it much harder for schools to have the numbers in the spring to hold an actual game.
“I just don’t think people’s roster sizes are big enough right now to do it,” Klieman said. “You get some guys who are mid-year enrollees, so you get a few of those guys, but the revolving door of roster management, I think we have 98 guys on our roster right now, and I think 30 of those aren’t practicing because of some kind of condition or surgery. You can’t do much with 60 guys. We have a bunch of wide receivers but no defensive linemen, so we can’t scrimmage. You’ve got to be smart. We’re trying to get everybody to the summer and everybody to the fall. We want to make sure we can get everybody to August the healthiest they can get.”
Klieman said his hope is to be back in a place next year where the program can bring the spring showcase back for fans.
“It would be great,” Klieman said. “Even if that is cut down to where we practice for 45 minutes and have a younger guys’ scrimmage for 30 minutes, that would be neat. We just can’t even do that right now.”