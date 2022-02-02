Kansas State football signed four new players to its 2022 class on Wednesday, head coach Chris Klieman announced during Wednesday’s National Signing Day press conference.
After signing 13 players back in December during the early signing period, the Wildcats added three high school players — quarterback Adryan Lara (Goodyear, Ariz.), defensive back Jacob Parrish (Olathe, Kan.) and athlete Tyson Struber (Galva, Kan.) — and a junior college transfer, Vaai “Uso” Seumalo (Maunaloa, Hawai’i; Garden City Community College), on Wednesday to bring their total to 17 high school or junior college players in the 2022 class.
Lara committed to the Wildcats a little over a week ago.
In high school, he threw for 10,652 yards and 117 touchdowns during his four-year career. Lara completed 62.5% of his passes while also rushing for 289 yards and six touchdowns.
“(Lara has) tremendous arm strength,” Klieman said. “He’s a really talented quarterback. He can throw from all platforms. We were really looking for a guys who could sling it from sideline to sideline and throw vertical balls as well as having great touch and great arm strength.”
Parrish was also a late addition for the Wildcats.
The Olathe native played defensive back, running back and wide receiver at Olathe North but is being projected to the defensive backfield.
He totaled 137 career tackles, 55 of which came his senior season. He also had six career interceptions and 21 total passes defended.
He rushed for 1,951 career yards ad 22 touchdowns and caught 69 passes for 1,313 yards, a school record, and another 13 touchdowns.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete,” Klieman said. “We’ve been in communication with him since he came to camp over the summer but we kind of kept it under the radar a little bit because we felt like we had a hidden gem with Jacob. He’s extremely fast and extremely physical and extremely athletic.”
Rounding out the four in-state signees (including Parrish, Sterling Locket from Leawood and Tobi Osunsanmi from Wichita) is Struber.
The star from Canton-Galva High School holds the Kansas 8-man state record for career receiving yards (4,040) and career touchdowns (70).
He led all players in the state this season with 1,472 receiving yards.
Klieman indicated that he expects Struber to start his K-State career at wide receiver but also said that, because of his versatility, he could end up as a defensive back or even a linebacker if her puts on some size.
“(Struber) dominated his level of football,” Klieman said. “He can do it on both sides of the ball and that’s what I think is so unique about him. He’s got great ball skills. He’s not afraid to strike and he’s got good length to him. He’s going to continue to get bigger and bigger. He’s (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) and he’ll end up being a 205, 210-pound guy. ... The fact that he’s an athlete that’s versitile is going to give us the opportunity to put him in a lot of spots.”
This season will mark the 12th-straight year that K-State will sign at least four players from the state of Kansas.
Last, but certainly not least, is Seumalo.
The 6-foot-3, 310 pound defensive tackle from Hawaii by way of Garden City Community College was ranked the 31st-best overall community college prospect in the 2022 Class by ESPN.
He had 47 tackles and five sacks over his two seasons as Broncbuster.
Seumalo has only been playing football since his senior year of high school and he is the first Division I scholarship player from Molokai High School.
“(Seumalo) is a extremely talented guy who can help us inside,” Klieman said. “We lost a couple of (defensive linemen) and we have a couple of guys coming off of injury and (Seumalo) is a guy that we’re excited about. He’ll arrive here in the summer.”
The Wildcats also added five transfers, all from fellow Power Five institutions, led by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez.
They also signed Nebraska linebacker Will Honas, Virginia defensive back Josh Hayes, Maryland linebacker Branden Jennings and Missouri defensive back Shawn Robinson.
Klieman also expressed that he and his staff are still looking for trasfers in positions of need — namely defensive back, linebacker and running back — as they head into the spring.
K-State will begin spring practice on March 8 and will wrap up on Saturday, April 16.