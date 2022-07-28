112021_mer_spt_ksubaylorFB-32.jpg

Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents (23) watches a replay for a pass interference call on him in a game against Baylor Nov. 20. Brents was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list this week.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

A handful of Kansas State football players found their way onto preseason award watch lists this week.

The Louisville Sports Commission revealed Thursday that it had named Malik Knowles as one of 52 players on the Paul Hornung Award watch list.

