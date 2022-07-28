A handful of Kansas State football players found their way onto preseason award watch lists this week.
The Louisville Sports Commission revealed Thursday that it had named Malik Knowles as one of 52 players on the Paul Hornung Award watch list.
The Hornung Award goes to the nation's most versatile player.
A senior starting wide receiver, Knowles was a Second Team All-American kick returner last season and is a preseason All-American and First Team All-Big 12 pick ahead of this year.
He took two kickoffs for touchdowns in 2021 and averaged 33.1 yards per return, which was fourth in the nation. He also collected 29 receptions for 441 yards and four touchdowns last season en route to an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection.
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday that it had placed cornerback Julius Brents on its watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which each year honors the nation’s best defensive back.
A senior who transferred from Iowa prior to the 2021 season, Brents is one of 35 players on the list and one of three Big 12 defensive backs to make it. Brents earned Preseason All-Big 12 honors earlier this month after starting all 13 games and racking up 49 tackles and a pick last year.
He is the first Wildcat to make the Jim Thorpe Award watch list since DJ Reed did so in 2017. Terence Newman won the award in 2002, while Chris Canty was a finalist in 1995 and 1996. Jaime Mendez was a semifinalist in 1993, as was Nigel Malone in 2011 and 2012, and Ty Zimmerman in 2013.
The Football Writers Association of America added defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah to its Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe to the Outland Trophy watch list.
The Nagurski Trophy goes to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player and has a total of 85 players on its watchlist.
Anudike-Uzomah, who was named the Big 12’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, is one of 10 conference players to make the list. He tied atop Division I in forced fumbles per game last season with .46 and tallied 11 sacks for the No. 11 spot nationally. Phil Steele named him an All-American last year, and he was a First Team All-Big 12 selection by both the league’s coaches and the Associated Press.
Wyatt Hubert was a preseason candidate in 2019 and 2020, and K-State defensive players have landed on the watch list 11 times in the last 12 years.
The Outland Trophy recognizes the most outstanding interior lineman on either offense or defense, and has 10 Big 12 players and 89 total players on its watch list.
Beebe started all 13 games at left tackle last season and was named First Team All-Big 12 by the conference’s coaches and the Associated Press. He did not allow a sack in 367 pass-blocking snaps and helped K-State score 29 rushing touchdowns, which was second in the Big 12.
Punter Ty Zentner caught the August Sports Council’s eye and ended up on its preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award Wednesday.
Zentner is the first Wildcat punter since Devin Anctil in 2019 to make the watch list. Nick Walsh made the list in 2015 and 2016, while Tim Reyer was a semifinalist in 2007.
Zentner had the fifth-best punting season in school history last year with 43.7 yards per punt. He booted punts of 50-plus yards 16 times.
Last week, Deuce Vaughn was one of 73 players named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist, which goes to the nation’s best running back.
He was a semifinalist for the Walker Award last year. Darren Sproles was a finalist in 2003 and Daniel Thomas was a semifinalist in 2010.
He is also one of eight players in the Big 12 named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
This is the second-straight season that Vaughn is up for the award and the seventh time a Wildcat has been a candidate for the honor in the last six seasons.
Vaughn ranked in the top 10 nationally in eight categories in 2021, including making the top five in rushing touchdowns (4th, 22), points per game (5th, 10.2), and scrimmage yards per game (5th, 144).
He enters the 2022 season ranked first among all active non-kickers in career points per game (8.1), second in career all-purpose yards (134.48), fifth in rushing yards per carry (5.7) and total touchdowns scored (31), eighth in rushing yards per game (89) and tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (25).
Vaughn has 2,046 yards rushing and 902 yards receiving in his career. With 98 more yards, he will become just the 10th player in conference history to record 2,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.