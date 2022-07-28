FWO3ZYWWQAA4fz4.jpg

Kansas State linebacker commit Austin Romaine (middle) stands with defensive graduate assistant Devin Klieman (left) and linebackers coach Steve Stanard (right) Romaine committed on Wednesday and then, on Thursday, Arkansas defensive back RJ Lester announced his pledge.

 Courtesy photo

Kansas State added two new commits in two days after the commit of Missouri’s Austin Romaine on Wednesday and Arkansas’ RJ Lester on Thursday

A 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker from Hillsboro, Missouri, Austin Romaine took to Twitter Wednesday evening to announce his intention to become a Wildcat.

