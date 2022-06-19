Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman claps for players during senior day recognition before the team’s game against Baylor on Nov. 20. Kansas City 2023 wide receiver Andre Davis announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Sunday.
Another talented high school football prospect from the state of Kansas has decided to stay close to home.
Andre Davis, a wide receiver from Stillwell, announced his commitment over Twitter on Sunday.
"I would like to thank all the coaches who have given me the opportunity play for them and their programs, it has been an amazing experience!" Davis said in a tweet. "With that being said I am excited to announce that I have committed to Kansas State University. #EMAW23 #Committed"
Davis' pledge makes four total commits for K-State for the Class of 2023, all of which hail from the state of Kansas (Camden Beebe (Kansas City), Will Anciaux (Wichita) and Wesley Fair (Wichita)).
Davis also joins former Blue Valley teammate Sterling Lockett on K-State's roster.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver led Blue Valley in receiving as a junior, recording 883 yards on 53 catches with three touchdowns.
Blue Valley fell in the regional finals 35-28 to Blue Valley West.
According to 247Sports, Davis is a three-star prospect and is the No. 7 player in the state.
Davis is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Willie Davis.