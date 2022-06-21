New Kansas State football commit Collin Dunn stands with Wildcat scouting analyst Chuck Lillie during a visit to Manhattan last summer. Dunn and Texas safety Kameron Sallis committed to the program on Tuesday.
After collecting a commitment from in-state wide receiver Andre Davis on Sunday, Kansas State football did not wait long to add a couple more players to its 2023 class as Kameron Sallis and Collin Dunn both announced their pledge to Wildcat head coach Chris Klieman on Tuesday.
Sallis, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from Kennedale, Tex., a town just south of Fort Worth, announced his commitment first while Dunn, a 6-foot-1 linebacker from Tuscaloosa, Ala., chimed in several hours later and announced his intentions.
Sallis recorded 47 tackles and four interceptions as a junior for a Kennedale High, a team that made the second round of the Texas 4A-I playoffs last year.
Sallis picked K-State over offers from Arizona State, Tulane and New Mexico State, but was starting to receive interest from schools like Mississippi State and Nebraska.
Dunn recorded 82 tackles, nine of which were for loss, four interceptions and two forced fumbles during his junior season as a linebacker for the Hillcrest Patriots.
He picked the Wildcats over offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh and West Virginia while receiving interest from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Dunn is considered to be a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. Sallis is unranked as press time.
The two join Wichita Collegiate safety Wesley Fair as the three defensive players currently in K-State's 2023 class. Currently, the Wildcats have six players committed for next season.