The Kansas State football team added to its staff Thursday by hiring Chuck Lillie as a scouting analyst.
Lillie will work to evaluate film on prospects and assist the team's coaches in recruiting. He will also help the recruiting staff when K-State hosts prospects on campus.
Lillie cut his teeth at Clemson, where he worked for five seasons while simultaneously obtaining his degree. He also worked for the New York Giants in 2019 as a Pro Scouting intern.
"I’m extremely excited to join Coach Klieman and the entire Kansas State football family," Lillie said in a release. "It’s an honor to be working for this staff, and I’m looking forward to helping bring championships to Kansas State."
At Clemson, Lillie was focused on identifying unknown prospects and passing along their information to the Clemson coaching staff. During his time at Clemson, the Tigers made five appearances in the College Football Playoff and won two national championships.
"We are thrilled to have Chuck as a part of our program," head coach Chris Klieman said in a release. "We knew we wanted to expand our recruiting staff and provide more assistance for Taylor and Hank Jacobs, and to get someone like Chuck is phenomenal for our program. He not only comes from one of the top football programs in the country, he has tremendous organizational skills, brings a great deal of energy and is well-connected in the recruiting world. We are excited to have him on board."