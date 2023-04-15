Kansas State football assistant coaches have been rewarded after an outstanding 2022 season.
The Wildcat assistants got a cumulative bump of almost $1 million after K-State’s run to a Big 12 Championship and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl last season, according to contracts obtained by The Mercury on Friday.
Leading the way for the Wildcats salary-wise are offensive and defensive coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman. Each will be making $825,000 in each of the next two years, not including any bonuses or fringe benefits.
It's a $225,000 from what they made last season.
There is not a buy-out clause in their contracts, but if either leaves K-State for another job while head coach Chris Klieman is in charge, they will owe the university two months of their current gross base salary to make up for any damages caused by their exit. If they leave for another school in the Big 12, they will owe the school four months of their salary.
Offensive line coach Conor Riley will be making the most of the non-coordinators. His pay rises to $600,000 from the $425,000 he was making before, and he adds the title of “Run-Game Coordinator” in addition to his offensive line duties.
Assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Van Malone will be paid $410,000 (up from $385,000), while running backs coach Brian Anderson (previously $325,000) and linebackers coach Steve Stanard (previously $340,000) will each make $400,000.
Defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt will make $375,000, up from $300,000, while defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo will earn $325,000 over the next two seasons after making $297,000 previously. New wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton will earn $325,000 this coming season and $375,000 next season.
Last but not least, tight ends and fullbacks coach Brian Lepak will will make $283,000, up from $225,000.
For the non-coordinators, if they leave prior to end of their contracts, they will only owe K-State two months of their current gross base salary, no matter what school they leave for.
Coaches will also be eligible for bonuses of up to 32% of their yearly base salary if the Wildcats reach several different thresholds of success over the next couple of seasons, including winning a conference championship, playing in a College Football Playoff bowl game, playing in a national semifinal game or the national championship and finally, the largest for winning the national championship.
They will also receive a lump sum of up to $7,500 if the team finishes in the top 25 of the Associated Press of College Football Playoff rankings, $15,000 if the team finishes in the top 10 or $20,000 if the team finishes ranked in the top five.
Coaches also get a annual vehicle and insurance stipend of $8,000 as well as golfing privileges at Colbert Hills and complimentary tickets to University home athletic events, including six complimentary tickets to home football games.
In the most recent edition of K-State athletics director Gene Taylor’s “Ask the A.D.”, Taylor said that he is still working on a new contract for Klieman and it “probably should be done shortly.”