Kansas State assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Van Malone stands with newly committed cornerback Justice Clemons during a recent campus visit. The Wildcats added two now secondary pieces over the weekend.
As scores of Kansas State students and athletes recieved their degrees over the weekend and bid farewell to Manhattan, head coach Chris Klieman and the K-State football team added two new faces on the defensive side of the ball.
Cornerbacks Justice Clemons and Javione Carr both announced their commitment over the weekend.
K-State has now earned the pledge of six different players over the last two weeks.
Carr, a 5-foot-11 182-pound Arlington, Tex. native, spent his freshman season at Arizona where he did not see the field.
“First and foremost I would like to thank god for giving me these abilities and guiding me through the great and the good,” Carr said in a Twitter post. “Also I would like to give a huge thanks to everyone who helped me on this journey. With that being said I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Kansas State University.”
In high school, he was a two-time all-state selection and a two-time District Defensive MVP.
During his senior season, he had 128 tackles in nine games, which led the district. He was also a three-time district champ in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles as well as the long jump.
K-State recruited Carr out of high school where he was considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He earned offers from the like of Texas Tech, Kansas, and the Wildcats before choosing to take his talents to Tucson.
Carr has four years of eligibility remaining.
Clemons, listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, joins former Tyler Junior College Kobe Savage on the Wildcat roster.
He was an honorable mention conference selection in 2021 after putting up 31 tackles, two picks while breaking up four passes.