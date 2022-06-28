Jack Fabris, left, stands with his father and former two-time Kansas State defensive line coach, Jon, and his younger brother, Michael, while on a campus visit. Jack and Oklahoma City defensive back Kanijal Thomas committed to K-State on Tuesday.
Kansas State football continued to add on tor its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday when Oklahoma's Kanijal Thomas and Georgia's Jack Fabris announced their pledge to coach Chris Klieman and staff on social media.
The Wildcats have added five new players in the past week after the addition of Kameron Sallis, Collin Dunn on June 21 and Derby's Dylan Edwards on Thursday.
Thomas announced his commitment first just days removed from receiving a scholarship offer from K-State after a strong camp performance, according to GoPowercat.
"I’m thankful for all the coaches who took there time effort and energy into me," Thomas said in a tweet. "After a conversation with my Mother, I am 110% Committed to the University of Kansas State."
The Oklahoma City native is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound three-star defensive back that led Del City in passes defended with five. He ended the year with 46 total tackles.
Thomas caught the eye of Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Memphis, Texas Tech and Kansas, earning offers from all five, before choosing K-State.
Later in the day, Fabris, who is the son of two-time Bill Snyder defensive line assistant Jon Fabris (1997-98, 2017-18), announced his decision.
Jack, an athlete measuring 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, was a first team All-State selection for North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia.
"First of all, I want to thank God for blessing me throughout my life and with this opportunity," Fabris said in a tweet. "I'd also like to thank my parents for being very supportive of me throughout my life and this process and my coaches for pushing and teaching me. Finally, I would like to thank coach Klieman and coach (Joe) Klanderman for giving me this opportunity as well as Taylor Braet for his help along the way. With that being said, I am committing to Kansas State."
Fabris, who played in the defensive backfield and at linebacker the past several seasons, is unranked as a prospect and chose K-State over scholarship offers from Georgia Southern, Army and Old Dominion.
K-State now has nine-total commits for the class of 2023.