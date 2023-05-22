Tulane Kansas St Football

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches during the second half versus Tulane Sept. 17 in Manhattan. K-State landed two defensive back transfers over the weekend. 

 Associated Press

Kansas State's defensive backfield got some much needed depth help on Friday with the commitments of transfers Tyler Nelome from Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) and Daniel Cobbs from Tyler Junior College. 

Nelome is a 6-foot-3, 193-pound cornerback from Atlanta, Georgia who was rated as the 85th best cornerback in the class of 2020 coming out of high school, according to 247Sports.

