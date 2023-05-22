Kansas State's defensive backfield got some much needed depth help on Friday with the commitments of transfers Tyler Nelome from Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) and Daniel Cobbs from Tyler Junior College.
Nelome is a 6-foot-3, 193-pound cornerback from Atlanta, Georgia who was rated as the 85th best cornerback in the class of 2020 coming out of high school, according to 247Sports.
Despite receiving scholarship offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Louisville, Marshall and Kent State, Nelome ended up as a Redhawk.
In his time at SEMO, he played in 22 games over three years, recording 45 tackles (31 solo) in 22 games played over three seasons. During his junior campaign in 2022, he recorded 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and five passes defended.
He recorded a career-high 10 tackles (nine solo) versus Missouri during the 2021 season.
After entering the portal, Nelome received interest from the likes of South Carolina, Louisville, Wisconsin and Mississippi State, but ended up in Manhattan instead.
Meanwhile, Cobbs chose K-State over scholarship offers from Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion and Texas State.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore safety joins Kobe Savage, Justice Clemons and the now-transferred Gavin Forsha as recent Wildcat players that came to Manhattan from Tyler Junior College.
Cobbs hails from Keller, Texas and played both ways for Fossil Ridge High School. As a junior, he recorded 70 tackles, an interception and four passes defended. As a senior, Cobbs caught 61 passes for 865 yards and seven touchdowns.
Cobbs join fellow junior college transfers Will Lee, Terry Kirksey and Rex Van Wyhe in the class of 2023.