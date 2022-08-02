Kansas State football has a new face helping out with recruiting as it heads into the 2022 season.
Wichita native Maddi Gage was announced as K-State's new director of on-campus recruiting for football on Monday.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 7:33 pm
Gage comes to Manhattan from Temple where she held a similar position from March to June of 2022.
Prior to that, Gage served as the director of on-campus recruiting at Georgia Southern where she worked closely with the coaching staff, other department's on campus and the community to execute recruiting events, including campus visits, junior days and other events.
Gage graduated from Maize High in 2014 and played volleyball at Hutchinson Community College from 2014 to 2016.
She then transferred to Oklahoma State where she completed her Bachelor's in Sports Management and Marketing. She then complete Master's in Adult and High Education with an emphasis in intercollegiate athletic administration at Oklahoma in 2020.
While in Norman, she served as the on-campus recruiting operations assistant for Lon Kruger, the graduate assistant for athletic academic services, an athletics compliance intern and football student recruiting assistant from former football coach Lincoln Riley.
Gage is married to Adam Gage who is an assistant men's basketball coach at Emporia State.
Gage takes over for Taylor McDaniel who left K-State for a similar position at Nebraska back in May after just over three months in Manhattan.
