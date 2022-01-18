Tennessee running back Jabari Small, center, is chased by Missouri defensive back Shawn Robinson, right, and Blaze Alldredge, left, during the first half of a game on Oct. 2 in Columbia, Mo. A spokesman for the K-State football program confirmed that Robinson has transferred to play for the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Kansas State football added a new face to the defensive backfield in Missouri transfer Shawn Robinson, a team spokesman confirmed to The Mercury on Tuesday.
A former four star-quarterback at TCU, Robinson transferred to play for the Tigers in 2019 and played five games in 2020 and seven this past season.
In 2021, Robinson had 23 total tackles (17 solo) including three tackles for loss, one sack one interception and two passes defended. 2021 was his first season as a defensive back.
Robinson is a native of Saginaw, Texas and was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Texas and was ranked as the seventh-best quarterback prospect in the country coming out of high school.
The 6-foot-1, 223-pound graduate transfer is the fourth acquisition from the transfer portal for head coach Chris Klieman so far this season along with fellow defensive back Joshua Hayes, linebacker Branden Jennings and quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Robinson will get a chance to play against both of his former teams next season when K-State hosts Missouri on Sept. 10 and travels to TCU on Oct. 22.