Tyler Junior College linebacker Gavin Forsha (left) stands with current Kansas State safety and former teammate Kobe Savage (right) during a official visit earlier this month. Forsha committed to K-State on Tuesday.
Kansas State football added another junior college standout to its 2022 roster Tuesday evening when Tyler Junior College linebacker Gavin Forsha announced his pledge to the Wildcats over Twitter.
Forsha, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound pass-rush machine, racked up 11.5 sacks over 12 games last season which ranked fifth nationally.
The performance earned him a spot on the Dave Campbell's Texas Football All-Small College Team for 2021. He was one of two junior college players named to the list.
Forsha joins Tyler teammates Kobe Savage and Justice Clemons who both committed to K-State earlier this year.
The Tennessee native earned offers from Louisiana Tech and USC and interest from Florida and Rutgers. K-State and the Trojans hosted Forsha on official visits, but head coach Chris Klieman managed to secure the commitment and another win over former Oklahoma and current USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Forsha comes to K-State with three years of eligibility and a redshirt intact.
The acquisition plugs a hole left by multiple transfers from the linebacker room including the highly-touted Brandon Jennings, Davion Pritchard and Wayne Jones.