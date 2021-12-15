In this file photo from Dec. 19, 2018, Kansas State football director of recruiting Taylor Braet (left) and head football coach Chris Klieman (right) announce the team’s signing day class. The Wildcats signed 13 prospects in the 2022 cycle during Wednesday’s early signing period.
Kansas State’s football program signed a baker’s dozen of 2022 prospects Wednesday, almost evenly distributed between defense (seven) and offense (six).
The biggest name in the class, given his family’s legacy at K-State, is 5-foot-10 wide receiver Sterling Lockett, who plays at Blue Valley High in Leawood. He is the son of Kevin Lockett, a star receiver for the Wildcats from 1993 to 1996. His older brother, Tyler Lockett, now is one of the NFL’s top pass-catchers and was one of the top players in school history during his time in Manhattan from 2011 to 2014.
Lockett is the lone receiver the Wildcats signed Wednesday.
Nearly one-quarter (four of 13) of the Wildcats’ signees, however, were defensive backs: Colby McAlister of Houston, VJ payne of Buford, Ga., Jordan Perry of Jefferson, Ga., and Kobe Savage, a junior college transfer from Paris, Texas. (Savage, who previously was committed to North Texas and flipped to K-State on Monday, is the only non-high school the Wildcats signed.)
K-State also signed three offensive linemen, two tight ends, two linebackers and a defensive end.
By state, Texas was the top representative with three signees, followed by two each from Kansas, Georgia, Nebraska and Oklahoma.