Kansas State track and field walked away with two eighth-place team finishes at the big 12 outdoor Track and Field Championships in Lubbock over the weekend.
The Wildcats finished with 56 points in the men's division and 41 points in the women's division.
"Individually, we had a number of quality performances, personal bests and breakthroughs," director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto said in a release. "For the most part, the athletes that competed this weekend did a nice job. We are just missing too many quality athletes as is reflected by the team scores. Having said that, both teams did surpass the point totals that I had projected prior to the finals today. Our relays did a nice job, particularly the 4x400-meter. They all competed well."
The men's 4x400 relay, comprised of Seam Wilson, Kyle Gale, Tim Lambert Jr. and Antonio Hanson, clocked the best time in program history on a track with altitude (3:04.27). That time was good enough for second place.
The women's 4x400 relay, comprised of Wurrie Njadoe, Shalysa Wray, O'Shalia Johnson and Alex Ferguson, recorded a time of 3:35.08 and finished in third place.
Earlier in the meet, fifth-year senior Tejaswin Shankar took bronze in his first career decathlon.
"It goes without saying that Tejaswin Shankar did a wonderful job in his first decathlon," Rovelto said. "He had some great events and really competed well throughout. Emil (Uhlin) I thought was spectacular. He had a mishap in the hurdles that in and of itself was a tremendous 'save'. What he did in every event today after that was absolutely spectacular. I don't know if I have ever been prouder of two guys and how they competed over the past two days. Scoring wise thus far has been fairly good, but we had hoped to qualify a little better."
Emma Robbins took runner-up in the hammer throw with a heave of 66.17 meters.
On the men's side, Kade McCall also took silver in the hammer throw, hitting a mark of 67.31 meters, .25 meters off the school record.
Up next, K-State will compete in the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Ark. from May 25 to May 28.