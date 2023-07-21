01302023-mer-spt-kstatembb-4
Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang reacts to a foul call during the Wildcats’ 64-50 win against Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28, at Bramlage Coliseum. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, K-State is finalizing an contract extension for Tang after the Wildcats’ run to the Elite Eight last season.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State athletics and Wildcat men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang are close to a deal on a new contract extension, according to a report that cited “multiple sources” on Thursday from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Tang is coming off a blockbuster first season at K-State, finishing with a 26-10 overall record (11-7 in Big 12 play) in a season that ended with a loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight.

