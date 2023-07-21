Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang reacts to a foul call during the Wildcats’ 64-50 win against Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28, at Bramlage Coliseum. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, K-State is finalizing an contract extension for Tang after the Wildcats’ run to the Elite Eight last season.
Kansas State athletics and Wildcat men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang are close to a deal on a new contract extension, according to a report that cited “multiple sources” on Thursday from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Tang is coming off a blockbuster first season at K-State, finishing with a 26-10 overall record (11-7 in Big 12 play) in a season that ended with a loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight.
Currently, Tang is on a six-year contract worth $14.1 million with a starting salary of $2.1 million and annual increases of $100,000 that would top out at $2.6 million.
K-State recently extended football head coach Chris Klieman and his staff, and athletics director Gene Taylor has stated in past interviews that a deal was also in-the-works with Tang.
The Mercury asked Taylor about the status of the extension at Big 12 Football Media Days last week, and he confirmed that while neither party was in any rush to get a extension done, both sides were moving toward a deal.
“It’s really up to him and his agent,” Taylor said. “We’ve had good conversations, and we’re kind of at a point where we’re pretty good with the information that they have. It’s just them getting back to us and kind of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s. He doesn’t seem to be in a big hurry, and I think we’re all pretty good.”