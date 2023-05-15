Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is seen during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in January in New Orleans. K-State announced that they had signed Klieman to a new eight-year contract worth $44 million on Monday.
Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor announced on Monday that K-State has finalized a new contract with football coach Chris Klieman that will keep him at K-State through 2030.
As previously reported, Klieman will get an average base salary of $5.5 million throughout the life of the contract. K-State officials said they expected to have the contract available Monday, but it was not available at press time.
“Chris has done an unbelievable job building a program in four years that not only has won a Big 12 Championship, but even more importantly, one that players have taken great pride in and helped sustain a championship culture,” Taylor said in a written statement. “He is a tremendous fit for K-State and Manhattan, and we want to continue to ride the momentum that he and his staff have fostered. We are excited that Chris will be the leader of our football program for many years to come.”
Klieman is 30-20 during his four years in Manhattan, including a 10-4 campaign last season that ended with a Big 12 Championship win over TCU in overtime. The title was K-State’s third overall and the first since 2012. It was also K-State first 10-win season in a decade.
Since Klieman took over in 2019, K-State is 5-3 versus teams ranked in the Associated Press top 10. That is the most wins by any Big 12 program over that span.
“I am extremely appreciative of Dr. Richard Linton and Gene Taylor for their phenomenal support of our football program,” Klieman said. “What we have been able to accomplish in our first four years here is due to the culture that our players and staff have been able to create. I am excited to continue to lead this football program and put a product on the field each year that can compete at the highest level. We have what we need here at K-State to consistently win at a high level — administrative support, unbelievable facilities and the best fans in the country — and my family and I are grateful to be a part of the Wildcat family.”
Klieman was set to make $3.6 million this upcoming season. That will increase to $4.5 million in the first year of the new deal and as much as $6.5 million before the contract ends.
At $4.5 million, Klieman will rank fifth in the Big 12 in terms of salary next season behind Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy ($7.5 million), Oklahoma’s Brent Venables ($7.1 million), Texas’ Steve Sarkisian ($5.44 million), and Kansas’ Lance Leipold ($5 million).
That ranking does not include salaries for Baylor, BYU and TCU’s coaches, which are not available to the public since they’re private institutions.
This contract comes just weeks after K-State gave raises to all of Klieman’s assistants, including bumping coordinators Joe Klanderman and Collin Klein up to $825,000 a year.
The Mercury will have more details when they’re available.