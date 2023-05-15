Sugar Bowl Football

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is seen during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in January in New Orleans. K-State announced that they had signed Klieman to a new eight-year contract worth $44 million on Monday.

 Associated Press

Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor announced on Monday that K-State has finalized a new contract with football coach Chris Klieman that will keep him at K-State through 2030.

As previously reported, Klieman will get an average base salary of $5.5 million throughout the life of the contract. K-State officials said they expected to have the contract available Monday, but it was not available at press time.

Tags

Recommended for you