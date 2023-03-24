NEW YORK — Hundreds of Kansas State fans made their way to the Big Apple this week for the Wildcats’ appearance in the Sweet 16 Thursday and their upcoming matchup in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
People decked out in lavender and purple strolled through midtown Manhattan near Madison Square Garden Thursday morning and afternoon ahead of K-State’s 98-93 overtime win over Michigan State that evening. Some ducked into local restaurants for lunch, while others gathered at The Storehouse — an Irish bar in the Flatiron District that regularly hosts Wildcat watch parties — where the K-State Alumni Association held a pregame gathering three hours prior to tipoff.
One of those who made it to The Storehouse was Jordan Korb, who earned his bachelor’s degree from K-State in 2017 and now works as an assistant district attorney in Queens, New York. He went with a group of fellow alumni from the city and out of state, and he said the inclusion of the pep band, cheerleaders and Willie the Wildcat himself added to the festive atmosphere.
“It was packed and purple,” Korb said. “It’s a two-story bar, and it was completely filled from head to toe with K-Staters.”
Living in New York, Korb has missed being able to watch the Wildcats play in person. However, their NCAA Tournament path bringing them to him was “a huge bonus.”
“They’re so exciting and fun to watch,” he said. “They’re so likable. The coaches — Tang and all the assistant coaches — are such likable people. … They’re just so good. They’re so fun to watch. They’re having fun out there. They’re having a great time. It was the greatest show in Manhattan last night, and I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”
Like, perhaps, the majority of K-State fans, his favorite play of the night was Markquis Nowell’s alley-oop to Keyontae Johnson to give the Wildcats a 94-92 lead with 52 seconds left in overtime.
When you see things like that, it’s hard to not want more. That’s why Korb already has his tickets for Saturday’s Elite Eight game against Florida Atlantic, and why The Storehouse is set to put on another pregame party at 3:30 p.m. local time.
But there were plenty more Wildcats supporters in Madison Square Garden than those who went to the alumni event.
Former Mercury sports reporter Greg Woods — who graduated from K-State in 2020 and now writes about high school and college athletics at the Idaho State Journal in Pocatello, Idaho — texted his friend and fellow alumnus Nathan Enserro of Omaha about going to New York on Sunday after the Wildcats beat Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament second round. It seemed like a pipe dream then, but on Monday, they decided to make it happen.
They didn’t have the best seats in the world, but that didn’t matter. Woods was in historic Madison Square Garden, watching the team he used to cover — and the team of which he now gets to be a fan.
“The rules don’t apply to me anymore because I don’t cover the team,” he said. “It was so cool being able to wear my stuff to the game and cheer and be there with my friend. … That was such a fun experience. It still feels surreal, even though it’s over.”
Woods and Enserro — as well as Enserro’s girlfriend, Rachel Price — decided to stick around a few more days to attend the Elite Eight game.
Jared Cullop, a farmer in Sterling and a 2017 and 2019 graduate of K-State, was already planning to be in the Empire State to meet up with his partner, Joseph Kopp, who has family in Long Island. Kopp is new to Wildcat fandom, but Cullop has traveled to see K-State football away games and bowl games before.
“Once we found out there were going to be playing at MSG, we knew we had to find a way to watch them play,” Cullop said.
The two were unable to get tickets for Thursday’s game, but as soon as the Wildcats knocked off the Spartans, they purchased seats for Saturday, delaying plans to travel upstate over the weekend and taking off an extra day of work on Monday.
But that was well worth it, particularly considering the way K-State has exceeded expectations this season under first-year head coach Jerome Tang.
“It’s fun to take part in their success as a lifelong fan over the past season,” Cullop said. “Any chance that we have to be able to watch our ‘Cats play, we jump at the opportunity. How they never seem to receive the credit they deserve but their hard work, determination and love for the sport make us proud to be a part of the K-State family.”