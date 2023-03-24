NEW YORK — Hundreds of Kansas State fans made their way to the Big Apple this week for the Wildcats’ appearance in the Sweet 16 Thursday and their upcoming matchup in the Elite Eight on Saturday.

People decked out in lavender and purple strolled through midtown Manhattan near Madison Square Garden Thursday morning and afternoon ahead of K-State’s 98-93 overtime win over Michigan State that evening. Some ducked into local restaurants for lunch, while others gathered at The Storehouse — an Irish bar in the Flatiron District that regularly hosts Wildcat watch parties — where the K-State Alumni Association held a pregame gathering three hours prior to tipoff.

