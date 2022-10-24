Elena Baka recorded a career-high 20 kills but it wasn't enough as Kansas State volleyball fell to No. 14 Baylor in four sets Saturday 28-30, 29-27, 25-23, 25-23.
The Wildcats (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) hung close with the Bears throughout the match, and posted a hitting percentage of .239 while Baylor hit .229.
"We are disappointed in the results," said head coach Suzie Fritz in a written statement. "I thought throughout a good portion of the match we played well. However, the difference is in the details when it comes to one or two-point sets. The result part is hard to swallow, but we were competitive and more consistent than the last couple of matches. It was overall a more focused effort on our part."
K-State used a 9-2 run to stay competitive in Set 1, eventually outlasting Baylor 30-28.
The second set also went to extra points, featuring 18 ties and six lead changes. However, the Bears closed that one 29-27.
The Wildcats led Set 3 20-19 before Baylor used a 5-0 run to take a 24-20 lead.
The Bears then held off K-State a final time in the fourth set, despite the Wildcats hitting .438.
Baka hit .298 en route to her 20-kill performance to go along with one block.
"I thought we were really good on the left overall," Fritz said. "Shay Myers and Elena did a tremendous job. Elena has been attentive to how to generate more kill production. You have to be creative and open to possibilities in order to get that output. She has really been attentive and working really hard."
Myers finished with 10 kills and ahitting percentage of .269. Aliyah Carter had nine kills, Haley Warner had eight and Sydney Bolding had seven. Bolding hit .500 and had eight blocks, while Warner had five blocks.
Loren Hinkle had 50 assists and a service ace, which was the 100th of her career.
"I thought Loren was making good setting choices when she had those opportunities," Fritz said. "Her overall complete game is good. She has been an excellent server even before becoming a setter. That achievement is very exciting for her."