In an error-filled game Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas State and Baylor both made their fair share of miscues.
The No. 11 Bears just made fewer.
In a game in which both teams lost their starting quarterbacks, Baylor still held off K-State, 20-10, to snap the Wildcats' four-game win streak.
Gerry Bohanon, the Bears' first-team signal-caller, departed the game with less than a minute remaining in the first half, as he pulled up limp after picking up a first down with his feet.
His backup, redshirt freshman Blake Shapen, only had thrown three passes in his college career entering Saturday.
He looked like a seasoned veteran against K-State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12), though.
Shapen finished with a completion percentage of 76 (16-for-21) for 137 yards. He picked up 28 yards on a key third down in the fourth quarter that led to the contest's final points — a 28-yard field goal from kicker Isaiah Hankins — that made it a two-possession game.
Skylar Thompson, the Wildcats' sixth-year senior who has battled injuries throughout his time in Manhattan, left with the game with 4:04 remaining. He walked off the field with the help of team trainers.
On the next play, Jaren Lewis tossed an interception that clinched the Bears' (9-2, 6-2) victory, their fourth straight in the series.
The injury added to what already was a forgettable night for Thompson, who barely completed 50% of his passes (15-for-29) for 158 yards and no touchdowns.
The exits of both starting signal-callers notwithstanding, Saturday was a matchup marred by mistakes.
The difference in the first quarter came in an area K-State usually excels: special teams.
After forcing the Baylor offense into a three-and-out on the contest's opening possession, fourth-year junior receiver Phillip Brooks fumbled the ensuing punt. Baylor defensive back AJ McCarty jumped on the ball to give the visitors first-and-10 at K-State's 24.
The Bears wasted no time capitalizing.
Five players later, they crossed the goal line, as Trestan Ebner dashed in for a 6-yard touchdown at the 11:09 mark of the first quarter.
That marked the only points for either side in the opening period.
Another special teams error for K-State took center stage on Baylor's next touchdown.
K-State punted away the ball to Ebner. He never caught the ball, as it skittered away and ended up in the Wildcats' hands. But officials negated K-State's fumble recovery; they ruled that Wildcat long snapper Randen Plattner interfered on Ebner's attempted catch, giving Baylor the football at its own 26.
It then orchestrated a methodical, seven-plus-minute scoring drive. The Bears drove 74 yards in 15 plays, capped by a 2-yard touchdown toss from Gerry Bohanon to Drake Dabney. After Isaiah Hankins' extra point, the Bears led 14-0 with 4:01 left in the half.
They initially carried that momentum into the subsequent possession, with their defense halting K-State in three plays. But on the K-State punt, Baylor lined up offsides.
Deuce Vaughn made the Bears pay for that mistake.
Given new life, Vaughn was in the end zone one play later, sprinting for a 65-yard score for the Wildcats' first points of the night with 2:51 to go in the second quarter.
Baylor responded with a field goal on the final possession of the first half to take a 17-7 lead into the break.
The only scoring in the third quarter came on the leg of Chris Tennant, who connected on a 28-yard field goal at the 8:24 mark to cut the deficit to 17-10.
Hankins responded with a 28-yard kick of his own to push the lead back to double-digits, 20-10, with 13:35 remaining.
K-State finishes the regular season Friday, heading to Austin, Texas, to face Texas at 11 a.m. That game will air on Fox.