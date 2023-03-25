NEW YORK — The scene at Madison Square Garden Saturday night was all too familiar for Kansas State fans.
For the ninth straight time in the Elite Eight, the third-seeded Wildcats saw their dreams of advancing to the Final Four crushed. On this occasion, it was No. 9-seed Florida Atlantic who ended K-State’s magical first season under head coach Jerome Tang with a 79-76 victory.
Markquis Nowell — who earned the 2023 East Regional Most Outstanding Player award with his history-making performances — showed out again in his final game in a Wildcats uniform, as he put up 30 points and 12 assists to pace his squad.
But he simply didn’t have enough offensive support around him, particularly from his right-hand man, leading scorer Keyontae Johnson, who spent large stretches of the game on the bench with foul trouble before fouling out with nine points in 18 minutes.
K-State’s bench contributed nine points, while Nae’Qwan Tomlin was its only other player to reach double figures, as he scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
However, Tang said the game’s outcome wasn’t the result of which players his team did or did not have available, but instead, that the Owls (35-3) went out and claimed the victory.
“They were the tougher team,” Tang said. “There’s no sugar-coating that. The game came down to those 50/50 ball plays, and those guys came up with it.”
Nowell agreed.
“It didn’t come down to anything else but them playing harder, them wanting it more,” he said.
Florida Atlantic — which moved on to its first Final Four in school history — dominated on the glass all game long, outrebounding the Wildcats 44-22 overall and 15-6 offensively. The Owls scored 15 points on second-chance opportunities, while K-State managed two.
Alijah Martin led the Owls with 17 points, while Bryan Greenlee tallied 16 and Johnell Davis had 13. Vlad Goldin, the Florida Atlantic’s 7-foot-1 center, pulled down 13 total rebounds and scored 14 points.
“Rebounding has been an issue for us all year, and we tried to make it tough for them,” Tang said. “We tried to front (Goldin). They did a great job of lobbing it over to him so they would play behind. He did a good job of scoring some buckets. I didn’t think he was the difference. I didn’t think he could score 20, so I wasn’t concerned with it. I was more concerned with the other guys. But the other guys delivered, too.”
The Wildcats (26-10) made up for their rebounding difficulties by forcing 22 Owls turnovers and converting them into 30 points at the other end. Florida Atlantic caused 12 K-State turnovers and scored 15 points off of them.
K-State shot 47% (27-of-58) from the field and 10-of-22 from 3-point distance, while the Owls went 48% (26-of-54) and made nine of 23 their long-range tries.
The difference was at the free-throw line. Florida Atlantic went 18-of-22 at the charity stripe — including 8-of-11 in the final four minutes — but the Wildcats struggled. They made just 12 of their 18 opportunities at the line, and had two costly misses in the last 4 ½ minutes, when scoring came at a premium.
Down by three with 6.8 seconds remaining, K-State had one last chance to force overtime. Nowell dribbled the ball up the left side of the court before passing it off to Ismael Massoud on the right wing. Massoud dribbled once to try for a closer look, but Davis poked away the ball and the buzzer sounded before Massoud could send up a potential game-tying attempt.
“I was trying to get Ish a shot,” Nowell said. “Coach wanted Ish to set the screen, and I waved it off because I felt like, on the right sight of the court, that’s where Ish hits most of his shots. And they closed out hard to him, and he didn’t get off his shot.”
“It was disappointing,” Tang added. “I didn’t do a very good job. I’m more disappointed in me that I didn’t do a better job of giving our guys more to help them.”
The contest was a back-and-forth affair throughout, featuring seven ties and 12 lead changes. The Wildcats went on top for the first time when Desi Sills buried a triple to make it 7-5 and Nowell churned out a traditional 3-point play to stretch the advantage to 16-12.
Then, the Owls embarked on a 12-2 run to move ahead 24-18 at the 10:04 mark of the first half.
Two minutes prior, Johnson picked up his second foul and sat for all but the final seconds of the opening frame.
Tang said he felt comfortable keeping Johnson on the bench in the first half as long as the game stayed within reach.
“I just didn’t want to be hamstrung in the second half if he had three, and unfortunately he got three and four (soon after halftime),” he said. “You know, there’s this crazy stat that if you sit a guy in the first half with two fouls, 90% they don’t ever pick up their fifth one. And he happened to fall in that 10% that picked up the fifth foul.”
K-State responded with a 10-3 spurt — eight of the points coming from Nowell — to briefly lead 32-31, but Florida Atlantic finished the half by outscoring the Wildcats 11-6 to take a 42-38 margin to halftime.
“It’s always tough when your leading scorer is out with foul trouble,” Nowell said. “I feel like in the first half, we wasn’t playing our game like we usually play our game. And I think that’s where they got out in transition and got some easy buckets, because we was a little flustered on the offensive end.”
Johnson came back to the floor to start the second half and scored seven of K-State’s first 12 points to give it a 52-47 cushion with just over 15 minutes remaining. He got foul No. 3 at the 17:22 mark but stayed in the game until No. 4 came with 14:10 on the clock.
“I was just trying to play aggressively as much as I could, trying to match the intensity, but man, it backfired on me,” Johnson said.
Tomlin scored at the rim with 12:02 left to give the Wildcats their largest lead of the night at 57-50, and a step-back Nowell 3-pointer at the 8:39 mark made it 63-57.
But that’s when they went cold. K-State was scoreless for nearly five minutes, even when Johnson returned to the game with 6:51 to go. Meanwhile, the Owls scored 10 in a row to snatch the advantage and build it up to 67-63.
Nowell made a free throw to end the drought, but Florida Atlantic scored five straight to put the Wildcats in their deepest hole at 72-64 with 2:44 remaining. Martin scored points 71 and 72 on free throws he earned when Johnson fouled out.
“Keyontae played 18 minutes, and that’s why he was neutralized,” Tang said.
K-State sunk its first field goal in almost seven minutes when Nowell made his fifth 3-pointer of the night to draw the Wildcats within three with 1:47 left. Cam Carter added a triple with 24 seconds remaining to make it 75-74 Owls.
However, Florida Atlantic’s Michael Forrest went 4-of-4 at the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds to get the lead to three and keep it there, forcing K-State to try to set up one last, desperation heave — which never happened.
“When that final buzzer hit, it was a little tough because I love these guys so much that I want to continue to keep playing for the rest of my life with them,” Nowell said. “It was tough, but I’m truly honored. I’m truly blessed and grateful to have a family.”