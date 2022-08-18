Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes, center left, speaks with players after a game against Texas at Tointon Family Stadium on April 15. K-State announced a contract extension through the 2026-27 season for Hughes on Thursday.
Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor announced a contract extension through the 2026-27 season for baseball head coach Pete Hughes on Thursday.
“Coach Hughes is a proven leader of men who has established a great culture inside our baseball program,” Taylor said in a written statement. “We continue to make progress under his leadership, not only at recruiting and developing baseball players, but also great students and community leaders.”
According to the contract, Hughes is scheduled to make $535,000 next season, $560,000 for the 2023-24 contract year, $585,000 in 2024-25, $610,000 in 2025-26 and $635,000 in 2026-27.
Hughes is subject to bonuses if he: finishes in the top six of the conference regular season (4% bonus), reaches the NCAA tournament (8%), receives a #2 regional seed or higher in the NCAA tournament or finishes top 3 in the conference regular (12%), wins the conference post-season tournament or regular season championship (16%), reaches a NCAA Super Regional (20%), makes it to the College World Series (24%), finishes top 10 in the USA Today/ABCA or Baseball America final national rankings (28%) or wins the College World Series (32%).
If Hughes were to leave K-State of his own accord before June 1, 2024, he would owe the school $300,000. That drops to $250,000 from July 15, 2024 to June 1, 2025, $150,000 from July 15, 2025 to June 1, 2025 and, finally, $25,000 from July 15, 2026 to June 1, 2027.
If K-State were to terminate the contract without cause before July 14, 2024, the school would owe Hughes buyout 70% of his contract. That drops to 60% from July 15, 2024 to July 14 2025. If Hughes is terminated without cause from July 15, 2025 to July 14, 2026, K-State would owe him $635,000.
Hughes is 98-92 over four season at K-State and has put up three straight seasons with a .500 or better record. The Wildcats have also accumulated 63 wins and reached the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship over the last two seasons.
In total, Hughes has a career record of 750-584-3 over 25 years including three NCAA Tournament appearances, 82 MLB Draft picks , 86 all-conference selections, 22 all-districts honorees and seven all-Americans.
14 Wildcats have have gone pro since Hughes took over prior to the 2019 season, including the programs highest-ever draft pick in 2021 first round pitcher Jordan Wicks.
Hughes has overseen 20 All-Big 12 selections and three freshman All-Americans and one All-America pick in Wicks.
K-State has had 17 victories over top-25 teams under Hughes, 12 of which came versus top 10 opponents.
“What an honor it is to have the support and confidence of President (Richard) Linton and Gene Taylor,” Hughes said. “I am fortunate to have a program comprised of talented, motivated and loyal staff and players. These are the people responsible for this opportunity — the opportunity to continue to grow K-State baseball to the highest level. My wife Deb and I have never once underappreciated the privilege of being part of and working for this university, athletic department and phenomenal community.”
Last season was up and down for the Wildcats. K-State ended the year with a 29-29 overall record including an 8-16 mark in Big 12 play.
Despite recording four wins over top 10 teams and putting up an incredibly strong 21-7 home record, K-State found itself well short of its goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
“You look in two areas: No. 1, did you have enough talent to achieve that goal? And No. 2, was it an execution problem?” Hughes said in an exclusive interview with The Mercury earlier this summer. “It was definitely the latter. We were good enough to play in the national tournament, absolutely. We underperformed and we underachieved as a coaching staff.”
Hughes has also made a significant impact off the baseball diamond with his 19 Ways community service initiative.
The Wildcats are four-time defending national fundraising champions for College Baseball Vs. Cancer — the signature fundraising campaign for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Hughes and his teams have raised a combined $130,000 over four campaigns.