Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes, center left, speaks with players after a game against Texas at Tointon Family Stadium on April 15. K-State announced a contract extension through the 2026-27 season for Hughes on Thursday. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor announced a contract extension through the 2026-27 season for baseball head coach Pete Hughes on Thursday.

“Coach Hughes is a proven leader of men who has established a great culture inside our baseball program,” Taylor said in a written statement. “We continue to make progress under his leadership, not only at recruiting and developing baseball players, but also great students and community leaders.”

