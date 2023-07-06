Kansas State fans celebrate after the Wildcats beat West Virginia, 82-76 in overtime, on Dec. 31 at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State announced on Thursday that it’s exploring the sale of the naming rights of the coliseum.
Bramlage Coliseum might be getting a new name in the near future according to a release from K-State Athletics on Thursday.
The athletics department announced that it was partnering with Independent Sports and Entertainment (a sport marketing agency) to identify a potential naming rights partner for the arena.
ISE is heavily involved in college venue naming rights, according to the release, and has successfully run six searches in the past 18 months totaling $130 million to universities across the country.
“We are excited to work with ISE on this incredible opportunity as we continue to identify ways to advance our athletics program,” athletics director Gene Taylor said in the release. “As we move forward in the Big 12 Conference, it is crucial that we continue to explore new avenues of revenue to then invest back into our student-athletes and their experience at K-State.”
Bramlage Coliseum opened in 1988 and is named after Fred Bramlage, a 1936 graduate of K-State and a Junction City native. Bramlage was instrumental in the fundraising for the coliseum, including donating the initial gift of $1.25 million and a second gift of $500,000. He also led the capital campaign that raised $7 million for the coliseum.
Officials said they don’t know whether or not the coliseum will retain the Bramlage name if a sponsor is found.
“We had a great conversation with the Bramlage family and as this process unfolds, we will continue to inform them of our progress and all potential naming ideas and options,” Taylor said. “They also know that in ISE, we have a partner that shares the same vision and understanding of the culture here at K-State.”
K-State men’s basketball has collected 417 wins in Bramlage since its opening. The Wildcats have earned double-digit home victories in 27 of its 35 seasons, including a 15-1 mark in 2022-23.
The K-State women are 380-154 in Bramlage, including a 29-7 mark over the last two seasons. The Wildcats have ranked among the top-35 in the nation for average women’s attendance 19 times in the last 22 seasons.