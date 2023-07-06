01022023-mer-spt-kstatembb-21
Kansas State fans celebrate after the Wildcats beat West Virginia, 82-76 in overtime, on Dec. 31 at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State announced on Thursday that it’s exploring the sale of the naming rights of the coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Bramlage Coliseum might be getting a new name in the near future according to a release from K-State Athletics on Thursday.

The athletics department announced that it was partnering with Independent Sports and Entertainment (a sport marketing agency) to identify a potential naming rights partner for the arena.

