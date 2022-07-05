Kansas State athletes will soon have the opportunity to profit off their name, image and likeness, while fans will be able to buy their favorite players’ officially licensed jerseys and other similar products.
K-State Athletics announced Friday that it had entered a group licensing agreement with the Brandr Group to allow student-athletes to have their NILs co-branded with the school’s logos and marks.
“We are excited for this partnership as we look to provide our student-athletes with co-branded opportunities to profit from their name, image or likeness,” said athletic director Gene Taylor in a written release. “It is important for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to be a part of branded apparel, customized jerseys, video games, trading cards and other potential programs, and we look forward to working with The Brandr Group to make these a reality.”
Athletes from all 16 sports who join the voluntary program will be able to earn money off sales of officially licensed K-State merchandise bearing their NIL. Such highly-profitable products have been available at the professional level for decades and are now becoming options for college-level athletes now that they can earn money off their NILs.
The Brandr Group will be responsible for managing the program and developing group licensing opportunities on behalf of Wildcats athletes.
“Kansas State University Athletics has an outstanding reputation and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them on a group licensing program,” said the Brandr Group CEO Wesley Haynes. “Through this new agreement, Kansas State student-athletes will be able to benefit from their NIL through co-branded opportunities across the Wildcats’ vast merchandising and sponsorship portfolio. We’re looking forward to working together to bring this program to life for Kansas State’s talented student-athletes and passionate fans.”
K-State expects that fans will be able to purchase products featuring players’ NILs starting this fall.