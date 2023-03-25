NCAA Florida Atlantic Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts as Florida Atlantic beats the Wildcats, 79-76, in an Elite Eight game during the NCAA Tournament's East Region final at Madison Square Garden in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — The scene at Madison Square Garden Saturday night was all too familiar for Kansas State fans.

For the ninth straight time in the Elite Eight, the third-seeded Wildcats saw their dreams of advancing to the Final Four crushed. On this occasion, it was No. 9-seed Florida Atlantic who ended K-State’s magical first season under head coach Jerome Tang with a 79-76 victory.

Tags

Recommended for you