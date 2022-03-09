KANSAS CITY — The end of the road was reached for the Kansas State men Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.
The Wildcats lost 73-67 to West Virginia. The loss is the ninth this season by six points or fewer.
A 7-0 West Virginia run early in the first half gave the Mountaineers an early six-point lead that would stretch to as much as eight.
West Virginia senior guard Sean McNeil got hot early, hitting three 3s in the first seven minutes of the game. He led all scorers at the half with 15 points.
McNeil ended the game with a game-high 21 points.
K-State had nine turnovers in the first half and West Virginia turned those into 12 points.
The Wildcats battled their way back to a one-point lead with 3:22 to play in the opening period after a jumper from Nijel Pack.
K-State gave the lead right back though, and West Virginia stretched it back out to seven before Ismael Massoud rattled home a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play, cutting the Mountaineer lead to 38-34 at the break.
Massoud had 13 points at the break to lead K-State, including going a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. He did not score in the second half.
The game threatened to get away from K-State after a 10-2 West Virginia run midway through the second half pushed the Mountaineer lead back out eight.
Five straight free throws from Nijel Pack and a huge corner 3 from Markquise Nowell tied things up at 55 with 9:01 to play, raising the noise level from the K-State fans in the T-Mobile Center to the loudest it had been all game.
K-State got within a bucket of taking the lead several more times down the stretch, but another 8-0 run by West Virginia with 3:30 to play thanks to two missed Wildcat 3s and a turnover by senior Mark McGuirl gave the Mountaineers a huge edge down the stretch.
West Virginia led by nine with under a minute, but senior Mark Smith hit a huge 3 from the shoulder, getting the Wildcats within six with 46 seconds to play.
The Mountaineers’ missed free throws down the stretch gave K-State a chance to get back into the game, but hopeful 3s in the final seconds did not connect.
Pack led the team with 18 points and six rebounds followed by 17 for Smith.
Now, K-State enters a period of uncertainty.
The Wildcats needed to win the tournament to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament, and they needed at least a couple of wins to get themselves back into NIT contention.
Weber confirmed on Tuesday that K-State would not pursue an CBI or CIT, which means that Wednesday’s loss ended the 2021-22 season.
It also very well could have been the final game for head coach Bruce Weber. This will mark the third straight year that the Wildcats have missed out on postseason play.
Over the last three seasons, K-State is 34-58, the worst mark in school history since the Wildcats won just 28 games from the 1944-45 season to 1946-47.
If Weber is fired, he will leave the school with third-most wins in school history with 184. He is three wins short of 500 in his career.
Weber has just one year left in his contract.
West Virginia head coach and former K-State head coach Bob Huggins embraced Weber during the handshake line and again right after.
“Bruce is a heck of a basketball coach,” Huggins said when asked what he told Weber after the game. “I don’t think he gets near the credit he deserves for what he does. He runs really good stuff and his kids play extremely hard. They are very well coached. I told him how much I appreciate him.”
After the game, Weber was moved to tears. He talked about his time at K-State, the two Big 12 titles he won and the players he’s coached over the last 40 years.
“I’m very, very proud of my time here,” Weber said. “It’s funny, some of you guys ask about the tradition and all of the history. And I look up at the banners. It was a long, long time and (K-State) hadn’t won a Big 12 championship. We won it in 2013 and I told the guys, the sad part, the funny part, but the sad part, is that I didn’t get much credit for that. People said it wasn’t my guys.
“But I would tell you, probably the closest group of all of my 40-some years of coaching was that group. From Thomas Gipson, to (Shane Southwell), to (Nino Williams), to (DJ Johnson) to (Rodney McGruder) to all of that group. Some I had two years, some I only had one. But that group was really, really special. Then we did it with our guys. We won the Big 12. And I’m really proud of that, and obviously the Elite Eight I’m really proud of. The tournament bids, obviously I wish that I had more. Everybody wants more.”
Weber went on to talk about the fact that, before the Big 12 title in 2013, K-State had not won a conference championship since 1977.
“But between (1977) and (2013), K-State had some pretty good coaches. Names that come to mind, Lon Kruger. Probably a Hall of Famer. Didn’t win a title. Dana Altman, Hall of Famer, got fired, didn’t win a title. Bob Huggins, only a year, but a Hall of Famer, didn’t win a title. Frank Martin, maybe a Hall of Famer, a pretty good coach, didn’t win a title. And we won titles and we did it the right way. We did it with our guys graduating.”
Weber has expressed his frustration with the NCAA’s enforcement and punishment of cheaters in college basketball. After the game, his exasperation bubbled over.
“I’m on the NCAA Ethics Committee and in the meetings, I was told that they were going to take care of the people in the FBI stuff. So I told people that I’m going to grow my hair until something happens. Obviously, it’s still growing. And that’s the sad part of our business. Lon Kruger told me the other day, “Think about it guys. All of the teams that are (being investigated by the FBI) are in the NCAA Tournament except for one.” All of those teams are going to be in the NCAA Tournament.”
Weber closed the postgame presser emotionally. He talked about his father and how he raised Weber and his fellow first-generation American siblings to all be teachers and coaches after coming to America and dropping out of high school.
He talked about his very first job as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky under head coach Gene Keady, a former K-State assistant coach. Weber stayed with Keady for 19 years before getting his own head coaching job.
“I’m just proud of what I’ve done. Proud of these guys, love ‘em. Proud of the guys I’ve coached. To see Thomas Gipson come in with his little kids and hug them. Whatever happens in the future, happens, and that’s fine. K-State is a great place, great people. I love coaching here. I love coaching. I know I’m old and have grey hair, but they’ll tell you. I have some spunk. I’ll kick (Mark Smith’s) ass a bunch of times. And that dude’s a bull. We’ll see what happens, whatever happens, happens. That’s life. I pray a lot. breaks, holding back tearsMy faith is very important. All along on this journey … It’s a crazy business. I’ve loved it and I hope I get to continue. But we’ll see what happens.”